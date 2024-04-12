New York county loses bid to prevent state legal challenge of its ban on female transgender athletes

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news briefing, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in New York. A county outside New York City has lost its bid to block the state from taking legal action against its ban on women’s and girls teams that include female transgender players, James said Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 6:25 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 6:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A county outside New York City has lost its bid to block the state from taking legal action against its ban on women’s and girls teams that include female transgender players, state Attorney General Letitia James said Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Nusrat Choudhury dismissed Nassau County’s lawsuit seeking to prevent the Democratic attorney general from taking legal action against the county for its ban, which James has said is “transphobic” and violates the state’s anti-discrimination laws.

“This decision is a tremendous victory for justice and the rule of law, but our work here is not done,” James’ office said in an emailed statement Friday. “It’s past time for Nassau County to rescind this order and treat all our communities with the basic respect and dignity they deserve.”

The office declined to say when or if it will sue to block the ban, saying it will review the decision, which was handed down in federal court in Central Islip.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who issued the ban, vowed to appeal. “We vehemently disagree with the decision,” he said in an emailed statement.

Last month, James issued a “cease and desist” letter demanding the Long Island county rescind the ban, prompting Blakeman to file a federal lawsuit asking a judge to affirm that the ban was legal and to prevent James from taking action against it.

The Republican argued that any action by the state to block the ban would be discriminatory and represent a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause.

James’ office, however, rejected the notion, arguing in its motion to toss out the litigation that the county’s lawsuit is “bare of any legal or factual support” to back up its claim. The equal protection clause, enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment, guarantees that no state shall “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

Earlier this month, Choudhury denied Nassau County’s request for a temporary restraining order against James’ office but didn’t rule on the legality of the ban or James’ request to simply toss out the lawsuit.

The county’s ban also faces a legal challenge from a local women’s roller derby league, which has asked a state court to invalidate it.

Blakeman’s February order, which affects more than 100 public facilities in the county just east of the New York City borough of Queens, states that any female sports organization that accepts transgender women or girls will be denied permits to use county-owned parks and fields.

Echoing the arguments of officials who have taken similar actions in other Republican-led cities and states, the county says women and girls will be discriminated against and their constitutional rights violated if transgender athletes are allowed to compete alongside them.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

39m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

44m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

5h ago

Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months
Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months

The City of Toronto says Mimico Creek is the focus of illegal dumping that has involved hundreds of tires piling up under a bridge and near the water source, likely for months. Earlier this week, environmental...

24m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

39m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

44m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

5h ago

Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months
Hundreds of tires illegally dumped near Mimico Creek, likely for months

The City of Toronto says Mimico Creek is the focus of illegal dumping that has involved hundreds of tires piling up under a bridge and near the water source, likely for months. Earlier this week, environmental...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.
6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

12h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos