Suspect arrested in connection to death of man in North York ‘violent altercation’

Toronto police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a man following a “violent altercation” in North York last weekend.

Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Jolly An, 51, of Toronto.

Homicide investigators say early indications are that two men were involved in a “violent altercation” in a nearby parking lot of a commercial plaza when one of them suffered fatal injuries.

Police say the victim was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect earlier this week.

In an update, police said Alfonso Corpuz, 67, of Toronto, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

