Oil and gas companies must pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden administration rule

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the National Geographic Society in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2023. Oil and gas companies will have to pay more to drill on public lands and satisfy stronger requirements to clean up old or abandoned wells under a final rule issued Friday, April 12, 2024, by the Biden administration. The Interior Department rule does not go so far as to prohibit new oil and gas leasing on public lands, as many environmental groups have urged and as President Joe Biden promised during the 2020 campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Matthew Daly, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 12:22 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 12:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and gas companies will have to pay more to drill on public lands and satisfy stronger requirements to clean up old or abandoned wells, according to a final rule issued Friday by the Biden administration.

The Interior Department’s rule raises royalty rates for oil drilling by more than one-third, to 16.67%, in accordance with the sweeping 2002 climate law approved by Congress. The previous rate of 12.5% paid by oil and gas companies for federal drilling rights had remained unchanged for a century. The federal rate was significantly lower than what many states and private landowners charge for drilling leases on state or private lands.

The new rule does not go so far as to prohibit new oil and gas leasing on public lands, as many environmental groups have urged and as Democratic President Joe Biden promised during the 2020 campaign. But officials said the proposal would lead to a more responsible leasing process that provides a better return to U.S. taxpayers.

The plan codifies provisions in the climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the 2021 infrastructure law and recommendations from an Interior Department report on oil and gas leasing issued in 2021.

“These are the most significant reforms to the federal oil and gas leasing program in decades, and they will cut wasteful speculation, increase returns for the public and protect taxpayers from being saddled with the costs of environmental cleanups,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said.

Along with efforts to clean up so-called orphaned, or abandoned, wells, “these reforms will help safeguard the health of our public lands and nearby communities for generations to come,” Haaland said.

Haaland and other officials said the new rule provides a fair return to taxpayers and focuses oil and gas leasing in areas that are the most likely to be developed, especially those with existing infrastructure and high oil and gas potential. The rule will ease pressure to develop areas that contain sensitive wildlife habitat, cultural resources or recreation sites, officials said.

The new royalty rate set by the climate law is expected to remain in place until August 2032, after which it can be increased. The higher rate would increase costs for oil and gas companies by an estimated $1.8 billion in that period, according to the Interior Department.

The rule also would increase the minimum leasing bond paid by energy companies to $150,000, compared with the previous $10,000 established in 1960. The higher bonding requirement is intended to ensure that companies meet their obligations to clean up drilling sites after they are done or cap wells that are abandoned.

The previous level was far too low to force companies to act and did not cover potential costs to reclaim a well, officials said. As a result, taxpayers frequently end up covering cleanup costs for abandoned or depleted wells if an operator refuses to do so or declares bankruptcy. Hundreds of thousands of “orphaned” oil and gas wells and abandoned coal and hardrock mines pose serious safety hazards, while causing ongoing environmental damage.

The Interior Department has made available more than $1 billion in the past two years from the infrastructure law to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells on public lands. The new rule aims to prevent that burden from falling on taxpayers in the future.

Matthew Daly, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

21m ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

4h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

45m ago

Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police
Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested the owners/operators of a Mississauga car rental agency in an elaborate fraud investigation that resulted in the seizure of 22 stolen vehicles valued at $1.6 million. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

21m ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

4h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

45m ago

Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police
Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested the owners/operators of a Mississauga car rental agency in an elaborate fraud investigation that resulted in the seizure of 22 stolen vehicles valued at $1.6 million. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

19h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

20h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

6h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos