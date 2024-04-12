Sensory toys becoming more popular among Canadians

Olivia Dawes put together a 'sensory package' and displays different items on a table at Toad Hall Toys. (Photo Credit: Nick Johnston, CityNews)

By Joanne Roberts

Posted April 12, 2024 5:30 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 6:09 pm.

Many say sensory toys are becoming more popular, not only among children but also adults.

“We saw it with the fidget spinners. When those things started entering schools I was thrilled because it means, oh my gosh, it’s normalized, it finally happened, yes! All of us can stim and be happy,” said Olivia Dawes.

“I think everyone stims and it’s really important that we normalize that, you know?”

Dawes, a “toad” at Toad Hall Toys in Winnipeg who was diagnosed with autism later in life, says sensory toys help her stim — make repetitive movements or vocalizations. She does this because this is how she regulates her body and releases pent-up energy.

“I am one of those sensory seekers that loves weight when I’m overwhelmed,” she said.

Olivia Dawes says she’s elated sensory toys are becoming normalized among children and adults. (Photo Credit: Nick Johnston, CityNews)

Sensory toys have a wide range including objects people touch, smell or even chew. Dawes says she’s glad more toys are coming out and price barriers are falling to make them more accessible to people, and wishes she had the same experience while she was growing up.

“I had meltdowns a lot because there was nowhere for this energy to go,” Dawes explained.

Now, she’s an expert at the Winnipeg toy and hobby store, helping others discover what toys can help stimulate senses and regulate the body. Dawes says she also has input as to which toys are considered for the store.

“It’s really awesome to be listened to,” she said.

3D printing of toys, models on the rise

One of the reasons sensory toys have become more accessible to the general public is the rise of 3D printing.

“There’s literally millions of these machines out there,” said Kerry Stevenson, a 3D printing expert and the founder of Fabbaloo, a 3D printing blog.

“That’s enough to create a market where people who know how to model and create content for printing, they can create unusual things and sell them for a very large audience now.”

Stevenson says making toys and models is huge in the industry. There’s even groups that make toys that stimulate different senses.

“There is a niche within the 3D modelling area where people create what’s called ‘tactile models’. These are models that are specifically designed for visually impaired people,” he explained.

Kerry Stevenson, founder of the blog Fabbaloo and a 3D printing expert, holds an early version printer at his home studio. (Photo Credit: Joanne Roberts, CityNews)

Stevenson spent around two hours with CityNews at his home office Friday, printing a 3D model of the planet Mars with exaggerated features so it’s easier for people to feel.

“By exaggerating the surfaces, then people can understand that, yeah, there’s a valley there. There’s a mountain over here and there’s three volcanoes in a row, and that sort of thing.”

Sensory toys for everyone, says Dawes

Dawes says even if you don’t officially ‘stim’, having toys that stimulate your senses is still a great way to de-stress and keep calm.

“A lot of people, I feel, maybe are a little bit hesitant to label it stimming because perhaps they still attribute it to autism or attention deficit disorder,” said Dawes. “I don’t think it’s something to be ashamed of. I think if you find something that makes you sparkle, go for it!”

Kerry Stevenson says tactile toys have a niche in the 3D printing industry. (Photo Credit: Joanne Roberts, CityNews)
Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

updated

8m ago

1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas
1 injured in stabbing at Bay and Dundas

One person is being taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday. Police were called to Bay and Dundas Streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A victim with a...

19m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

3h ago

