Sheriff believes body in burned SUV to be South Florida woman who went missing after carjacking

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 4:56 pm.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida said they believe they’ve found the body of a South Florida woman who was taken in a carjacking.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, of Homestead, was attacked and kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday afternoon at an intersection northeast of Orlando, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said during a news conference on Friday.

Investigators found what they believe was her burning SUV with her body inside less than two hours later in a rural area of Osceola County, just south of Orlando. Investigators will use dental records and DNA to confirm the identity.

Guerrero De Aguasvias was at an intersection just outside of Winter Springs when a green Acura began to ram her SUV, Lemma said. Guerrero De Aguasvias called her husband, who told her not to stop. Neither called the authorities, Lemma said. Another motorist called 911 and took a cell phone video of the carjacking. The video shows a passenger from the Acura pointing a gun at Guerrero De Aguasvias and then jumping in the back seat of her SUV before they drive off, followed by the Acura.

Lemma said investigators believe Guerrero De Aguasvias was targeted by the occupants of the Acura, but they don’t have a motive for the carjacking. She’s had no criminal history since moving to the U.S. five years ago, Lemma said. Her husband told authorities that she was in central Florida to visit family, but investigators didn’t immediately find any relatives in the area.

