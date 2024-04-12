S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning weighed down by losses in the technology and financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.51 points at 22,084.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 349.85 points at 38,109.23. The S&P 500 index was down 52.37 points at 5,146.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 198.07 points at 16,244.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.67 cents US compared with 73.04 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up US$2.22 at US$87.24 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.76 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract up US$74.70 at US$2,447.40 was an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press