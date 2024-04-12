Spy director to face questions today on what feds were told about foreign meddling

<p>The head of Canada's spy agency is slated to face fresh questions today on exactly what the federal government was told about foreign meddling. CSIS Director David Vigneault appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2024 4:00 am.

OTTAWA — The head of Canada’s spy agency is slated to face fresh questions today on exactly what the federal government was told about foreign meddling.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service director David Vigneault is expected to clarify whether stark CSIS conclusions contained in briefing materials were actually conveyed to government officials.

Vigneault is scheduled to appear at the commission of inquiry via video conference this morning after testifying in person earlier this month.

A CSIS memo tabled at the inquiry after Vigneault’s initial appearance baldly asserts that China “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections.

It also says that until foreign meddling is viewed as an existential threat to Canadian democracy and governments forcefully and actively respond, the threat will persist.

However, testimony at the inquiry indicates that many points in written CSIS briefing materials were not relayed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or his officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of...

4h ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

8h ago

Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic
Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking...

7h ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

9h ago

