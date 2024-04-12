Stock market today: Global markets mixed after Wall St rebound led by Big Tech

American flags hang from the front the New York Stock Exchange, right, on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in New York. Shares in Europe and Asia are mostly lower after U.S. stocks fell following another release of hotter than expected inflation data. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

By Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 6:05 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 6:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — European shares opened higher on Friday after most Asian markets retreated despite a tech-fueled rebound on Wall Street the day before.

Oil prices were higher. The future for the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% while that for Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% higher.

Germany’s DAX advanced 1% to 18,141.43, with Friday data showing the country’s inflation rate eased to 2.3% in March, the lowest level since June 2021.

The CAC 40 in Paris gained 1% to 8,105.14. In London, the FTSE 100 climbed 1% to 8,005.91 after the country’s gross domestic product increased by 0.1% in February.

In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 index closed 0.2% higher at 39,523.55, with the dollar standing at 153.28 Japanese yen, nearly matching the 34-year high of 153.32 yen that it reached on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 2.2% to 16,721.69, and the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.5% to 3,019.47.

“The resilience of Asian equities is noteworthy, especially considering the stronger U.S. dollar and China’s ongoing deflationary challenges,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a commentary.

South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.9% to 2,681.82 after the Bank of Korea held its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,788.10.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite charged up by 1.7% to a record 16,442.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has less of an emphasis on tech, was the laggard. It slipped less than 0.1%.

Apple was the strongest force pushing the market upward, and it climbed 4.3% to trim its loss for the year so far. Nvidia was close behind, as it keeps riding a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology. The chip company rose 4.1% to take its gain for the year to 83%. Amazon added 1.7% and set a record after topping its prior high set in 2021.

It’s a return to last year’s form, when a handful of Big Tech stocks was responsible for the majority of the market’s gains. This year, the gains had been spreading out. That is, until worries about stubbornly high inflation sent a chill through financial markets.

In the bond market, which has been driving much of Wall Street’s action, Treasury yields held relatively steady following a mixed batch of data on inflation and the U.S. economy.

When or whether the Federal Reserve will deliver the cuts to interest rates that traders are craving has been one of the main questions dominating Wall Street. After coming into the year forecasting at least six cuts to rates, traders have since drastically scaled back their expectations. A string of hotterthanexpected -reports on inflation and the economy has raised fears that last year’s progress on inflation has stalled. Many traders are now expecting just two cuts in 2024, with some discussing the possibility of zero.

A report on Thursday showed inflation at the wholesale level was a touch lower last month than economists expected. That’s encouraging, but the data also showed underlying trends for inflation were closer to forecasts or just above. Those numbers strip out the effects of fuel and some other prices that are notoriously jumpy, and economists say they can give a better idea of where inflation is heading.

A separate report said fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. It’s the latest signal that the job market remains remarkably solid despite high interest rates.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.54% on Friday from 4.55% late Wednesday.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 95 cents to $85.97 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standards, was 85cents higher at $90.59 a barrel.

In currency trading, the euro cost $1.0659, down from $1.0725.

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

12h ago

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

A 16-year-old is recovering from injuries, and Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person...

34m ago

Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off
Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off

Toronto and much of the surrounding GTA slept through periods of heavy overnight rain, which is expected to persist as winds pick up throughout the day and into the evening. Environment Canada issued...

27m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

11h ago

