Striking crab fishers vow to resume protests at Newfoundland and Labrador legislature

John Efford Jr. addresses the Fish Harvesters gathered outside the Confederation Building in St. John's, Friday, March 22, 2024, following a meeting and subsequent historical agreement with Elvis Loveless, the provincial Fisheries Minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2024 1:13 pm.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The man who led a fish harvesters protest that shut down the Newfoundland and Labrador government last month says there is another demonstration planned for Monday.

John Efford says he’s expecting a large number of fishers, who are refusing to fish for crab this year, to gather once again at the provincial legislature.

Efford says processing companies are trying to undermine solidarity among striking harvesters by phoning them individually to entice them to fish.

Harvesters have been refusing to fish this year after a government-appointed panel used a formula proposed by seafood processors to set this year’s starting price for crab at $2.60 a pound.

The union representing inshore fishers says it rejected an offer Thursday from the Association of Seafood Producers to pay fishers $3 per pound for the first three weeks of fishing, and then return to a price set by its formula.

Efford says Monday’s protest will be a continuation of the demonstrations outside the legislature he led last month, which demanded more free market conditions in the fishery, and forced government officials to delay their delivery of the province’s annual budget.

“If we don’t do it now, we won’t have enough (fish harvesters) left next year, there are going to be bankruptcies,” Efford says about continuing the demonstrations. “The endgame is corporate control, and this is how they get the corporate control: they’re going to break us, they’re going to ruin us, they’re going to bankrupt us, and they’re going to completely take us over.”

The Association of Seafood Producers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, harvesters refused to fish crab for the first six weeks of the season after opening prices were set at $2.20 per pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

17m ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

4h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

41m ago

Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police
Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested the owners/operators of a Mississauga car rental agency in an elaborate fraud investigation that resulted in the seizure of 22 stolen vehicles valued at $1.6 million. The...

1h ago

