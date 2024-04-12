Teen suspect accused of releasing pepper spray in Oshawa movie theatre arrested

Durham Regional Police have charged a teenage boy for his alleged role in the spraying of a noxious substance inside an Oshawa movie theatre last month.

Police say two suspects entered the Cineplex Movie Theatres at 1351 Grandview Street North on Sunday, March 24 at around 11:20 p.m. and sprayed suspected pepper spray during a movie showing.

No one was seriously injured, but police say people inside the theatre reported minor irritation from the spray.

At the time, witnesses also reported seeing one of the suspects with a large knife.

On April 11, 2024, police say one of the suspects, a 17-year-old male, was brought to a Durham police station by his parents and taken into custody.

He’s facing charges of mischief under $5000 and administer noxious substance.

The other suspect is still being sought.