The bodies of 4 women have been found in a migrant-type boat off Spain’s Mediterranean coast

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 6:37 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 6:42 am.

MADRID (AP) — The bodies of four women have been found in a rubber-dinghy boat off the coast of southeast Spain, authorities said Friday.

The government office in the southeast city of Murcia said the boat was towed by marine rescue services to the port of Cartagena early Friday after being spotted by coast guards.

It said the women appeared to be of North African origin and may have been migrants trying to reach Spain. Migrants regularly use such boats to reach Spain from northwest Africa.

Autopsies are to be held to establish the cause of death, the office said.

No other occupants were found in the boat and it was not immediately known if there had been any beforehand.

Tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan countries fleeing poverty, conflict and instability in West Africa try to reach Spain each year by boat. Most go in large open vessels to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic, while others from Morocco, Algeria and Middle Eastern countries try to cross the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean to mainland Spain. Several thousand die making the hazardous journey.

The Interior Ministry says 15, 351 migrants arrived in Spain by boat between Jan. 1 and Mar. 31, up by more than 4,000 in the same period last year. The vast majority arrived on the Canary Island route.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

12h ago

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

A 16-year-old is recovering from injuries, and Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person...

36m ago

Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off
Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off

Toronto and much of the surrounding GTA slept through periods of heavy overnight rain, which is expected to persist as winds pick up throughout the day and into the evening. Environment Canada issued...

29m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

11h ago

Top Stories

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

12h ago

Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Police seek 4 suspects after 1 person critically injured in North York shooting

A 16-year-old is recovering from injuries, and Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person...

36m ago

Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off
Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off

Toronto and much of the surrounding GTA slept through periods of heavy overnight rain, which is expected to persist as winds pick up throughout the day and into the evening. Environment Canada issued...

29m ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

14h ago

2:15
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting
Investigators hunt for suspects following fatal triple-shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Toronto's Fashion District. As Shauna Hunt reports, two others were seriously injured in the shooting.

17h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

20h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos