Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 15, 2024:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,566,660 52,321 $144.62 2 U2 $5,648,036 16,608 $340.08 3 Bad Bunny $4,602,849 15,730 $292.61 4 Karol G $4,202,877 34,187 $122.94 5 Eagles $3,374,128 11,690 $288.62 6 Luis Miguel $2,831,468 25,053 $113.02 7 Madonna $2,793,780 13,039 $214.26 8 ENHYPEN $2,145,209 11,030 $194.48 9 Nicki Minaj $2,050,476 12,937 $158.49 10 Bruno Mars $2,017,727 5,166 $390.52 11 Travis Scott $2,005,782 15,725 $127.55 12 Tool $1,479,479 12,066 $122.61 13 Los Temerarios $1,430,068 13,268 $107.78 14 Don Omar $1,271,241 10,418 $122.02 15 Blake Shelton $1,077,442 10,722 $100.49 16 Peter Kay $991,187 13,400 $73.97 17 Marc Anthony $935,608 7,639 $122.48 18 André Rieu $811,996 9,292 $87.39 19 Nate Bargatze $791,547 10,209 $77.53 20 Cody Johnson $767,582 11,991 $64.01

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press