Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon.

The suspect was also shot.

It happened in front of a Tim Hortons at around 1:30 p.m.

Both were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The officer was reportedly conscious and breathing and the Toronto Police Association now says his injuries are non life-threatening.

Video from the scene shows emergency vehicles flooding the area near a small plaza where the stabbing and shooting took place.

In another video the officer appears to be bleeding heavily from a leg wound. When officers approach the suspect to cuff him he says, “Hang on I’ve been shot.”

A large knife can be seen on the ground near the scene.

A knife on the ground near the scene after an officer was stabbed.

There’s no word at this point on what led to the interaction.

Video of one of the injured being taken to ambiance. The latest in seconds: https://t.co/lu38IDAvEK https://t.co/0uQlZLNt8C pic.twitter.com/lr4QSaYkf4 — Alex Bloomfield (@Alex_680Radio) April 12, 2024

It’s the latest in a string of recent incidents where Toronto police officers have been injured on the job.

This is a developing story and will be updated