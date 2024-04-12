breaking

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The scene after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot near College and Lansdowne on Friday, April 12, 2024. Alex Bloomfield

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 12, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 3:04 pm.

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon.

The suspect was also shot.

It happened in front of a Tim Hortons at around 1:30 p.m.

Both were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The officer was reportedly conscious and breathing and the Toronto Police Association now says his injuries are non life-threatening.

Video from the scene shows emergency vehicles flooding the area near a small plaza where the stabbing and shooting took place.

In another video the officer appears to be bleeding heavily from a leg wound. When officers approach the suspect to cuff him he says, “Hang on I’ve been shot.”

A large knife can be seen on the ground near the scene.

A knife on the ground near the scene after an officer was stabbed.

There’s no word at this point on what led to the interaction.

It’s the latest in a string of recent incidents where Toronto police officers have been injured on the job.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

5h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

2h ago

Teen suspect accused of releasing pepper spray in Oshawa movie theatre arrested
Teen suspect accused of releasing pepper spray in Oshawa movie theatre arrested

Durham Regional Police have charged a teenage boy for his alleged role in the spraying of a noxious substance inside an Oshawa movie theatre last month. Police say two suspects entered the Cineplex...

1h ago

2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

21h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

21h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

7h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
