breaking
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Posted April 12, 2024 2:01 pm.
Last Updated April 12, 2024 3:04 pm.
Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon.
The suspect was also shot.
It happened in front of a Tim Hortons at around 1:30 p.m.
Both were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The officer was reportedly conscious and breathing and the Toronto Police Association now says his injuries are non life-threatening.
Video from the scene shows emergency vehicles flooding the area near a small plaza where the stabbing and shooting took place.
In another video the officer appears to be bleeding heavily from a leg wound. When officers approach the suspect to cuff him he says, “Hang on I’ve been shot.”
A large knife can be seen on the ground near the scene.
There’s no word at this point on what led to the interaction.
It’s the latest in a string of recent incidents where Toronto police officers have been injured on the job.
This is a developing story and will be updated