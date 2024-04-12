Vermont town removes unpermitted structures from defunct firearms training center while owner jailed

FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic. An arrest warrant was rescinded Thursday, April 11, 2024, for Banyai, the Vermont owner of a controversial firearms training center involved in a long-running legal dispute after the town says it has removed the unpermitted structures while he remains jailed on other charges. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 3:26 pm.

An arrest warrant has been rescinded for the Vermont owner of a controversial firearms training center involved in a long-running legal dispute over unpermitted structures after the town says it has removed them while he remains jailed on other charges.

An environmental court judge ordered Daniel Banyai’s arrest in December, finding him in contempt of court for not bringing the property into compliance. Banyai was taken into custody last month and charged with aggravated assault on the constable who arrested him. He has pleaded not guilty.

The property in Pawlet, Vermont, known as Slate Ridge, included multiple buildings and two firing ranges on land about the size of 30 football fields (12 hectares). In 2019, the town first issued a violation notice to Banyai for building structures on the property without town approval. Slate Ridge neighbors complained about the gunfire and what they said were threats and intimidation by Banyai and his supporters. Many neighbors said they were afraid to talk publicly because they feared for their safety.

In March 2021, the Environmental Court ordered Banyai to end any firearms training at the center and remove unpermitted structures. The Vermont Supreme Court rejected Banyai’s appeal in January 2022.

A judge ordered him arrested in July of 2022 after issuing a scathing order months before that Banyai was in contempt of court for deliberately flouting a series of court orders issued since the legal case began. At the time, he faced jail and fines that could have exceeded $100,000 if he failed to comply by June 23, 2022.

The warrant expired after 60 days without an arrest.

The judge again ordered him arrested in December of last year after an inspection found he had not removed all the unpermitted structures.

According to a Thursday court filing signed by the judge, the town of Pawlet has finished the work to bring the property into compliance except for the removal of the deconstructed school. “Banyai’s agents” have agreed to complete that within 60 days of the filing, the document says.

Once that’s done, the town will provide an affidavit of the costs to complete the work with a motion for compensatory damages, the court filing says.

Banyai was still being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland early Friday afternoon, according to the state’s inmate locator. A phone message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

In response to Slate Ridge, Vermont last year enacted a law to ban paramilitary training centers in the state.

Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. The suspect was also shot. It happened...

breaking

28m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

1h ago

Another early start to allergy season: why they're getting longer and worse
Another early start to allergy season: why they're getting longer and worse

Allergy season is now in full swing, but for those who suffer from them, it’s been an ongoing ordeal for months. "I'm allergic to dust, pollen, ragweed, some kinds of trees that I can't keep track...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. The suspect was also shot. It happened...

breaking

28m ago

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspected rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident
Project supervisor charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga fatal industrial incident

Peel police have laid charges against a project supervisor in connection with a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga. Officers were called to an underground water chamber at Hurontario Street and...

1h ago

Another early start to allergy season: why they're getting longer and worse
Another early start to allergy season: why they're getting longer and worse

Allergy season is now in full swing, but for those who suffer from them, it’s been an ongoing ordeal for months. "I'm allergic to dust, pollen, ragweed, some kinds of trees that I can't keep track...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

22h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

23h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

9h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos