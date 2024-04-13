A Chinese official meets North Korean leader Kim in Pyongyang in highest-level talks in years

In this photo provided on April 12, 2024, by the North Korean government, Choe Ryong Hae, right, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea, talks with Zhao Leji, left, chairman of the National People’s Congress of China during a reception, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 11, 2024. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2024 8:03 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 8:13 am.

BEIJING (AP) — A top ranking official Chinese official reaffirmed ties with North Korea during a meeting Saturday with the country’s leader Kim Jong Un in the capital Pyongyang, China’s state media reported, in the highest-level talks between the allies in years.

The visit by Zhao Leji, who ranks third in the ruling Communist Party hierarchy and heads the ceremonial parliament, came as North Korea has test fired missiles to intimidate South Korea and its ally, the United States.

The Xinhua News Agency reported that Zhao told Kim at the meeting concluding his three-day visit that China, the North’s most important source of economic aid and diplomatic support, looked forward to further developing ties, but made no mention of the political situation on the peninsula or the region.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, China and North Korea have been “good neighbors and struggled together to attain a common destiny and level of development,” Xinhua quoted Zhao as saying.

China fought on behalf of the reclusive Communist State against the U.S. and others during the 1950-1953 Korean War, and in recent years has helped prop up its weak economy, allegedly in violation of U.N. sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program that Beijing had endorsed.

Zhao met his North Korean counterpart Choe Ryong Hae on Thursday and discussed how to promote exchanges and cooperation in all areas, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

North Korea closed its borders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic amid reports of a major outbreak and food shortages. Zhao’s visit to North Korea marked the first bilateral exchange involving a Chinese Politburo Standing Committee member since the pandemic started. Prior to the outbreak, Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held two summits in 2019.

North Korea and China are expected to hold a number of exchanges this year to mark the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. North Korea has sought to boost its cooperation with Beijing and Russia in the face of a standoff with the U.S. and South Korea over its missile launches and nuclear program.

Kim traveled to Russia in September for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S., South Korea and others accuse North Korea of supplying conventional weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine in return for advanced weapons technologies and other support.

China has refused to criticize the Russian invasion and accused the U.S. and NATO of provoking Moscow, but says it will not provide Moscow with direct military support.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

14h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

10h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

14h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

13h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

14h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

10h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

14h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.

9h ago

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.

14h ago

1:02
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot

Witness footage has captured the moments after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in a plaza near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street.

16h ago

2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:31
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities

The Toronto Parking Authority is rolling out new pay-by-plate machines while launching a 'Mobile Only Zone' pilot program. Mark McAllister has more on why spending money on one program while trying to save on another is raising questions.
More Videos