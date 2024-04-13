B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon

The Ehattesaht First Nation deployed a canoe and other resources to try and rescue the orphaned orca, but were unsuccessful, at a lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 4:12 am.

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — The team attempting to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon is regrouping today after an initial attempt to capture the young orca failed.

Rescuers say the orca evaded capture during Friday’s initial attempt to corral her into the shallows of the lagoon with a net, place her in a sling and carry her to open waters.

Fisheries Department marine mammal co-ordinator Paul Cottrell says there was a huge effort to catch the calf but she’s “very smart” and they have to rethink their strategies.

He says rescuers including members of the Ehattesaht First Nation, Vancouver Aquarium staff and other experts aren’t giving up and remain optimistic, with the calf still in good health and swimming well.

The two-year-old calf has been alone in Little Espinosa Inlet, 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria, for three weeks since its pregnant mother was beached at low tide and died on March 23.

The two whales entered the lagoon last month by swimming through a narrow and fast-moving channel connecting it to the ocean.

Efforts to persuade the calf to swim back through the shallow channel proved futile.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

9h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

6h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

10h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

9h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

6h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

10h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

8h ago

Most Watched Today

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.

10h ago

1:02
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot

Witness footage has captured the moments after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in a plaza near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street.

11h ago

2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.

15h ago

2:31
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities

The Toronto Parking Authority is rolling out new pay-by-plate machines while launching a 'Mobile Only Zone' pilot program. Mark McAllister has more on why spending money on one program while trying to save on another is raising questions.
2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

More Videos