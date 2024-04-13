Israel has deployed a multilayered air-defense system. It faces big test with Iranian drone strike.

FILE - A battery of Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system, deployed to intercept rockets, sits in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Aug. 7, 2022. An incoming attack by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles Sunday, April 14, 2024, poses the latest challenge to Israel’s air defense system, which already has been working overtime to cope with incoming rocket, drone and missile attacks throughout the six-month war against Hamas. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2024 7:20 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — An incoming attack by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles poses the latest challenge to Israel’s air defense system, which already has been working overtime to cope with incoming rocket, drone and missile attacks throughout the six-month war against Hamas.

Here’s a closer look at Israel’s multilayered air-defense system:

The Arrow: This system developed with the U.S. is designed to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles Iran said it launched on Saturday. The Arrow, which operates outside the atmosphere, has been used in the current war to intercept long-range missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

David’s Sling: Also developed with the U.S., the David’s Sling is meant to intercept medium-range missiles, such as those possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Patriot: This American-made system is the oldest member of Israel’s missile-defense system – used during the First Gulf War in 1991 to intercept Scud missiles fired by Iraq’s leader at the time, Saddam Hussein. The Patriot is now used to shoot down aircraft, including drones.

Iron Dome: This system, developed by Israel with U.S. backing, specializes in shooting down short-range rockets. It has intercepted thousands of rockets since it was activated early last decade – including thousands of interceptions during the current war against Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel says it has a success rate of over 90%.

Iron Beam: Israel is developing a new system to intercept incoming threats with laser technology. Israel has said this system will be a game changer because it is much cheaper to operate than existing systems. However, it is not yet operational.

The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

23m ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

16m ago

'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot
'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot

SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said, with hundreds fleeing the chaotic scene, many weeping as they carried...

1h ago

Suspect arrested for armed home invasion and two additional robberies in Brampton
Suspect arrested for armed home invasion and two additional robberies in Brampton

Investigators from Peel police's Central Robbery Bureau have charged a man in connection to an armed home invasion that occurred in Brampton, also connecting the man to two other robberies. On Nov....

56m ago

