McCormick gets Trump’s endorsement in Pennsylvania’s Senate race despite awkward history

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick shares his plan for combatting adverse Chinese influence on the U.S. economy and security during a speech at the Independence Visitor Center, Dec. 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. Former President Donald Trump endorsed McCormack of Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 13, 2024, urging his supporters in Pennsylvania to “go out and vote for him" in one of the year's most hotly contested Senate races. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File) © Copyright 2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer

By Jonathan J. Cooper And Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2024 9:58 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 10:12 pm.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick of Pennsylvania on Saturday, urging his supporters in the state to “go out and vote for him” in one of the year’s most hotly contested Senate races.

Trump’s endorsement came two years after he successfully helped sink McCormick in Pennsylvania’s Senate GOP primary, creating an awkward dynamic between the two men who will share the ticket in a state that is critical to control of the White House and Senate.

“He’s a good man. He wants to run a good ship,” Trump said during a rally in the northeast Pennsylvania town of Schnecksville. “He’s a smart guy. He was a very successful guy. He’s given up a lot to do this.”

McCormick — who splits his time in Connecticut, where he has a home — did not attend the rally. He was at a parents’ weekend with his daughter, a campaign spokesperson said.

McCormick responded on social media, writing on the X platform: “Thank you, President Trump! Together we will deliver a big win for Pennsylvania and America in November.”

McCormick is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is seeking his fourth term and is perhaps Pennsylvania’s best-known politician.

Many would-be Republican nominees in Senate battlegrounds had endorsed Trump early in the GOP presidential primary, campaigned for him or otherwise sought his approval.

McCormick didn’t, and he only endorsed Trump after Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign following her Super Tuesday defeats, leaving Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

In 2022, McCormick — like others in the seven-way GOP primary to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey — had sought Trump’s endorsement.

According to McCormick’s telling of it, Trump told McCormick during their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida that to win the primary McCormick would need to say the 2020 election was stolen.

McCormick said he refused. Three days later, Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz and then savaged McCormick repeatedly on the campaign trail.

In one setting, a rally in western Pennsylvania days before the 2022 primary, Trump told the crowd that McCormick is “not MAGA,” using the acronym for his Make America Great Again campaign slogan.

Then he derided McCormick as having been with a company — the hedge fund — that “managed money for communist China,” describing him in the next breath as “the candidate of special interests and globalists and the Washington establishment.”

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Jonathan J. Cooper And Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

1h ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

3h ago

Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park
Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m....

2h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night. Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at...

1h ago

Top Stories

Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

1h ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

3h ago

Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park
Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m....

2h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night. Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Iran launches aerial attack on Israel
Iran launches aerial attack on Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

1h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.

23h ago

2:29
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek

The City of Toronto says it's cleaning up the bank of Mimico Creek after the tires were discovered under an Etobicoke bridge. David Zura explains.

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
1:52
Defence calls final witness in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Defence calls final witness in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The defence has called its final witness in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer. Erica Natividad with more on the police officer’s testimony and what's next in the trial.

More Videos