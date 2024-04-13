Members of Quebec health care workers union reject tentative deal with province

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2024 12:11 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 12:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Members of a union representing more than 80,000 health care workers in Quebec have voted against a tentative deal for a new collective agreement with the province.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec, commonly known as the FIQ, says 61 per cent of members who participated in an online vote that ended at midnight rejected the deal.

The union, whose members include  nurses and respiratory therapists, says it now plans to regroup with local representatives and return to the negotiating table in the coming weeks.

The tentative deal included a 17.4 per cent general salary increase, new premiums for evening and night work, and greater flexibility for workers to control their own schedules, among other measures.

The rejection of the deal comes after 15 months of negotiations between the FIQ and provincial government.

Quebec settled a series of labour disputes with several other public sector unions this winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

17h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

13h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

17h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

16h ago

