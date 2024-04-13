Pope Francis sides with Peruvian villagers who accused Catholic group of trying to steal their land

By Gabriela Molina, The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 6:12 pm.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Pope Francis on Saturday sided with a group of Peruvian villagers who have complained that companies linked to a powerful South American church group have tried to evict them from their land using lawsuits and obscure land titling schemes.

In a video recorded at his residence in the Vatican, the Pope sent a message of support to members of the San Juan Bautista de Catacaos farmers community in northern Peru, who have been fending off lawsuits from companies associated with the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae since 2014.

“I know what happened to you,” the Pope said in Spanish. “Defend your land and don’t let them steal it.”

The Sodalitium is a lay group that runs schools and spiritual retirement centers in several South American countries, but is also involved in real estate, agriculture and construction companies.

The conservative group was founded in Peru in 1971 and gained thousands of members in South America, where it also ran homes housing consecrated members.

But the Sodalitium has come under increased scrutiny in recent years after its founder and some of its main leaders were accused of committing sexual abuses against children.

Peruvian prosecutors have also launched investigations into the Sodalitium’s finances and have accused the group of hiding money in offshore bank accounts.

Last July, the Vatican sent a high level commission to Peru to investigate the Sodalitium’s actions and determine whether the group should be dissolved. The commission was led by one of the Vatican’s top prosecutors for sexual abuse cases and members spoke with journalists, Sodalitium leaders and survivors of abuse.

During the visit, the Vatican’s investigators also met with members of the Catacaos farmers community.

The villagers accused the Sodalitium of trying to take over 1900 hectares (4,000 acres) of land farmed by their community for centuries, through forged documents that claim the land has been purchased by a group of local companies.

The villagers also claimed they have been harassed with dozens of lawsuits.

A Peruvian court is still reviewing the land dispute.

On Saturday, Francis urged the Catacaos villagers to persist in their efforts to defend the land, where they raise cattle and produce honey.

“Thanks for doing what you do” the Pope said. “I give you my blessing and don’t forget to pray for me.”

The Pope’s message was shared on Saturday as the Catacaos community celebrates its 466th anniversary. Its current leader, Marcelino Ynga, thanked the Pope for his message and said he hoped the Vatican will soon make a decision about the group’s future.

The community’s lawyer, Carlos Rodriguez, said the Pope’s message provides some “reparation” to the villagers and “recognizes their struggle.”

“These farmers are not delinquents” he said. “They are defenders of their land.”

Gabriela Molina, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

2m ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his inmate notice of appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. This is the first necessary...

3m ago

'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot
'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot

SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said, with hundreds fleeing the chaotic scene, many weeping as they carried...

1h ago

SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York
SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York

The director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence after firing...

3h ago

Top Stories

Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

2m ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his inmate notice of appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. This is the first necessary...

3m ago

'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot
'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot

SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said, with hundreds fleeing the chaotic scene, many weeping as they carried...

1h ago

SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York
SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York

The director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence after firing...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.

19h ago

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.

23h ago

1:02
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot

Witness footage has captured the moments after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in a plaza near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street.
2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.
2:31
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities

The Toronto Parking Authority is rolling out new pay-by-plate machines while launching a 'Mobile Only Zone' pilot program. Mark McAllister has more on why spending money on one program while trying to save on another is raising questions.
More Videos