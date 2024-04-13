Search continues in Maine as officer is charged with lying about taking missing person to hospital

By The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 7:42 am.

WASHBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine police officer accused of lying about a missing person case was charged with several crimes, including a falsifying a report in which he claimed he had taken the missing man to a hospital, police said.

Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole resigned from the police department after being charged with aggravated forgery, tampering with public records or information, falsifying physical evidence and unsworn falsification, according to court records.

Cole said he had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.

The charges first reported by WAGM-TV stem from the case of a missing person who seemed to be distressed when he was seen walking along a road on March 30.

Cole reported that he had picked up Erik Foote and dropped him off at a convenience store, but he told Foote’s parents that he took him to the hospital.

An investigation concluded Cole altered his report to reflect a hospital dropoff. But there is no hospital record to support the claim.

Foote has yet to be located in a case that has riveted the community of 1,500 people, which has organized another search party to look for him this weekend.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation.

The town is in the process of deciding whether to keep a police department. Washburn’s police chief retired on Jan. 31, Cole resigned in February and a young officer is working elsewhere, Town Manager Donna Turner said.

For now, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is providing coverage while Washburn is without police.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

12h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

9h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

13h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

11h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

12h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

9h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

13h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

11h ago

Most Watched Today

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.

13h ago

1:02
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot

Witness footage has captured the moments after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in a plaza near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street.

15h ago

2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:31
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities

The Toronto Parking Authority is rolling out new pay-by-plate machines while launching a 'Mobile Only Zone' pilot program. Mark McAllister has more on why spending money on one program while trying to save on another is raising questions.
2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

More Videos