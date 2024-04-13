SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York

Special Investigations Unit.
Special Investigations Unit. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 13, 2024 3:07 pm.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence after firing at an Acura SUV that failed to stop for police in North York.

On Dec. 15, 2023, police responded to a call about an armed robbery in Scarborough. The three males involved were located in an SUV, aged 20, 17 and 16 years old, in the area of Plunkett Road and Millwick Road.

The officer was standing outside his vehicle, with other officers positioning their cruisers to block the SUV’s path. The driver continued toward the area where the officer was standing.

The officer shot at the moving vehicle and the SUV collided head-on with another police vehicle.

The males were arrested. None of them were struck by the officer’s shots.

Martino noted that video evidence showed the Acura briefly turned in the direction of the officer before it straightened out and was shot by the officer.

Also, video concluded the Acura going towards the officers’ cruisers was clearly not going to stop, and if the vehicle did jump the curb to go around the blockade, it would have been on course to collide with the officer, and the officer’s actions were a justifiable force in self-defence.  

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

20h ago

High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario

TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.   The electricity distributor says about 23,000 customers...

2m ago

When leaders speak of workers and their rights, hold them to it, CLC urges unions
When leaders speak of workers and their rights, hold them to it, CLC urges unions

Canada's largest labour organization is urging unions to hold politicians to account when they profess to champion the country's working class. 

44m ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

20h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

20h ago

High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario

TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.   The electricity distributor says about 23,000 customers...

2m ago

When leaders speak of workers and their rights, hold them to it, CLC urges unions
When leaders speak of workers and their rights, hold them to it, CLC urges unions

Canada's largest labour organization is urging unions to hold politicians to account when they profess to champion the country's working class. 

44m ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

20h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.

16h ago

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.

20h ago

1:02
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot

Witness footage has captured the moments after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in a plaza near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street.

22h ago

2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.
2:31
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities

The Toronto Parking Authority is rolling out new pay-by-plate machines while launching a 'Mobile Only Zone' pilot program. Mark McAllister has more on why spending money on one program while trying to save on another is raising questions.
More Videos