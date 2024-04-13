Suspect arrested for armed home invasion and two additional robberies in Brampton

Tyrese Williams, 24, from Brampton, has been charged with multiple offences including robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Tyrese Williams, 24, from Brampton, has been charged with multiple offences including robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. (Photo: Peel Regional Police)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 13, 2024 7:10 pm.

Investigators from Peel police’s Central Robbery Bureau have charged a man in connection to an armed home invasion that occurred in Brampton, also connecting the man to two other robberies.

On Nov. 25, 2023, four suspects allegedly attended a residence near Sandalwood Parkway and McLaughlin Road. They used force to enter the residence, and once inside made demands for money and property.

During the home invasion, a shot was fired by one of the suspects, and one of the occupants was struck and assaulted with the firearm, sustaining injuries that required medical attention. The suspects obtained a quantity of property and fled the residence.  

After investigation, investigators determined one of the suspects was also responsible for two other robberies.

Further, on Jan. 23, a victim was allegedly in their vehicle in a parking lot near Mavis Road and Dundas Street in Mississauga.

The suspect approached on foot, armed with a firearm, and made demands for money. The victim was struck in the head with the gun as the suspect searched the vehicle for valuables. A quantity of property and the vehicle keys were stolen, and the suspect fled on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result.  

Further, police allege that on March 6, two victims arranged to meet the suspect near McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard in Brampton. Upon meeting, the suspect produced a handgun and made demands for the victim’s vehicle. One victim was struck in the head with the gun, resulting in minor injuries.

The suspects fled on foot and did not obtain any property or the vehicle.

On April 10, police located a suspect in Brampton. During the arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm with ammunition.

Tyrese Williams, 24, from Brampton, has been charged with multiple offences including robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 11. 

At the time of his arrest, Williams was bound by a weapons prohibition stemming from previous convictions for robbery with the specific condition not to possess any weapons.

Investigators previously charged two suspects, Jessiah Farrell and Kashaun Grenier, in relation to the same home invasion.

