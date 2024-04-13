Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel

<p>A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has been briefed on the evolving situation in the Middle East after Israel announced it was closing its airspace. Trudeau reads a document presented to him by counsel at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, Wednesday, April 3, 2024 in Ottawa.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2024 6:23 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada “unequivocally condemns” Iran’s attacks on Israel.

His statement comes after Iran’s state-run media announced Tehran had fired ballistic missiles at targets inside Israel on Saturday in what was Iran’s first direct military attack on the country.

Israel also reported that Iran had fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones in its direction.

U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, say they downed some of the missiles that were en route to Israel.

Trudeau says he’s getting regular updates from the national security and intelligence advisor, the chief of the defence staff and the chief of the Privy Council.

Israel closed its airspace Saturday in anticipation of the attacks. 

Conflict between the two countries heightened this week after an airstrike blamed on Israel destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, and Iran vowed revenge.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Friday that Canadians should avoid all travel to Israel in light of the elevated risk.

She said Canadians who remain in Israel should leave “by commercial means.”

Meanwhile, Air Canada announced that it had cancelled its Saturday flight to Tel Aviv. The airline operates four non-stop return flights per week from Toronto to Tel Aviv. The next one is scheduled for Monday.

“We have also put in place a flexible rebooking policy for customers and will continue to monitor the situation in the region and adjust our schedule accordingly,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong, who serves as the foreign affairs critic, said his party condemns Iran’s attack and stands with Israel.

“Conservatives call on the Trudeau government to work with Canada’s allies to ensure Israel’s security and regional stability,” he wrote on X.

