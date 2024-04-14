At least 14 dead and 3 missing as landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island

By The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2024 6:28 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 6:43 am.

TANA TORAJA, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains triggered landslides on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 14 people and leaving three others missing, officials said Sunday.

Mud fell from surrounding hills onto four houses just before midnight Saturday in the Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province, said local police chief Gunardi Mundu. He said a family gathering was being held in one of the affected houses.

Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the villages of Makale and South Makale, in a remote, hilly area, Mundu said. Rescuers early Sunday managed to pull out two injured people, including an 8-year-old girl, and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Rescuers by Sunday afternoon had recovered at least 11 bodies in Makale village and three bodies in South Makale, and were still searching for three others, including a 3-year-old girl, said National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Downed communications lines, bad weather and unstable soil were hampering the rescue efforts, Muhari said.

Tana Toraja has many popular tourist attractions, including a site with traditional houses and wooden statues of bodies buried in the caves, known as tau-tau.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or in fertile flood plains.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

49m ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

6m ago

After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all
After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all

With Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promising to keep the federal deficit from ballooning in Tuesday's federal budget, all eyes will be on the Liberals' plan to pay for their agenda — and whether that could include new taxes on the wealthy.

20m ago

Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

30m ago

