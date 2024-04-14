Chicago shooting kills 7-year-old girl and wounds 7 people including small children, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2024 2:56 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 3:12 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people were shot including a young girl who was killed in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence on the city’s South Side on Saturday night.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and died, while a 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and listed in critical condition, Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome said in a news briefing at the scene on a block of 52nd Street near Damen Avenue.

Police responding to a gunfire alert around 9 p.m. applied tourniquets and chest seals to victims, who also included adults between the ages of 19 and 40, Jerome said.

The victims, who were standing outside at a family gathering at the time of the shooting, were transported to area hospitals by the Chicago Fire Department.

The investigation was still in the preliminary stages but witness accounts described two possible shooters on foot, Jerome said.

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome said. “Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unnaceptable in our city.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

4h ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

7h ago

Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park
Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m....

6h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night. Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at...

5h ago

Top Stories

The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

4h ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

7h ago

Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park
Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m....

6h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night. Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

4h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
2:29
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek

The City of Toronto says it's cleaning up the bank of Mimico Creek after the tires were discovered under an Etobicoke bridge. David Zura explains.

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
1:52
Defence calls final witness in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Defence calls final witness in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The defence has called its final witness in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer. Erica Natividad with more on the police officer’s testimony and what's next in the trial.

More Videos