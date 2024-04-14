Close to 20 per cent of office space in Toronto core vacant: CBRE

By David Zura

Posted April 14, 2024 5:37 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 5:53 pm.

New statistics from CBRE, a commercial real estate company, say 18 per cent of office space in Toronto’s downtown care was vacant during the first quarter of the year, part of a continuing trend of gradually increasing vacant rates over the past few years.

Pre-pandemic, that number was closer to two per cent.

Karen Chapple, the Director of the School of Cities with the University of Toronto, said she saw this coming as commercial office leases continue to expire while tenant demand is down.

She explained office leases typically run 10 to 15 years, and about 10 per cent of existing leases expire every year and now, they are starting to see those cumulative effects.

“So you’re gradually seeing people finalizing their decision about remote work and about how much hybrid work they’re gonna allow and reducing their footprint … it’s a very gradual process,” said Chapple.

Chapple adds the Toronto had slipped a bit away from their economic diversity.

“That’s why [Toronto] was particularly vulnerable to the pandemic and the rise of hybrid and remote work because of its disproportionate share of workers in the financial sector and the real estate sector and the tech sector,” said Chapple. “So these are all sexy sectors. Everybody wants to have them, but it turns out they make you a little bit less resilient. So I think we’re seeing a bit of a balancing out of the economy.”

There are also business that have chosen to move outside of Toronto to areas with more space that the city has had to compete with. “There’s a consensus in the real estate market that there’s a bit of a flight to quality,” said Chapple.

She said there are still lot of commercial tenants who value being downtown and that the flight to quality might not be working against Toronto’s downtown after all.

“The highest quality space in downtown Toronto market is probably leasing up quite a bit more quickly than the older buildings. So in downtown Toronto is a mix, you know it has actually quite a few recent buildings but it does have a kind of set of buildings that are just not gonna compete with what you’ll see in Vaughan or Mississauga,” explained Chapple.

Commute times and the transportation infrastructure has also become a liability for downtown life for those want to live outside the core.

“Commute time comes up significantly as one of the top three factors in all of our models year after year. So it remains a very, very powerful factor. Toronto has some of the longest commutes in North America, if not the longest. It has transit ridership, which is still lagging a bit. It has horrific traffic congestion issues,” added Chapple. “And all this is affecting workers and, and making them say, ‘Well, I’ll just stay home.'”

While the downtown vacancy rate is low compared to the past, it is roughly in line with the nation rate which sits at about 19 per cent while the suburban vacancy rate is at 20 per cent.

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

29m ago

Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision

A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist were taken to hospital...

54m ago

Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials
Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials

A Toronto police spokesperson said an officer was assaulted by the person rescued. The circumstances leading up to the incident weren't disclosed.

15m ago

Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat
Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat

After a 46-win regular season, the Miami Heat still aren't in the playoffs. It'll take one more victory to get that job done. And they'll have two chances, if necessary. Thomas Bryant scored 18 points...

2h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

23h ago

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

19h ago

2:24
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes

A typical Saturday of shopping in Sydney turned to terror when a man started stabbing innocent people as he moved through a busy mall, leaving behind blood-soaked bodies. Caryn Ceolin with the attack that's shocked a nation.

21h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
