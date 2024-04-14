Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 14, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Gildan update

Gildan Activewear Inc. chief executive Vince Tyra will present an investor update on Monday, marking his first 90 days in the job. The presentation comes as activist investor Browning West seeks to replace a majority of directors on the company’s board in a move to reinstate founder Glenn Chamandy as chief executive of the clothing company. 

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its latest inflation reading on Tuesday morning. The consumer price index rose 2.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis in February compared with a gain of 2.9 per cent in January.

Housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will report its preliminary figures for housing starts in March on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts jumped 14 per cent to 253,468 in February as starts of multi-unit urban homes increased 20 per cent.

Federal budget

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the federal budget on Tuesday. The formal presentation of the spending plan comes after Ottawa has already made several budget-related announcements in recent days aimed at helping solve the housing crisis in the country.

Bank annual meetings

A pair of Canada’s big banks will hold their annual meetings this week and answer questions from shareholders. Bank of Montreal is set to hold its gathering on Tuesday morning, while TD Bank Group will hold its meeting on Thursday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL, TSX:TD, TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

3h ago

'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game
'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game

The final Toronto Raptors game of the season is happening in Miami Sunday afternoon. CityNews spoke with Gary Trent Jr. ahead of tip-off.

22m ago

Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401
Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401

Toronto emergency crews were called to the interchange of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

3h ago

