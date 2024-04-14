TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Gildan update

Gildan Activewear Inc. chief executive Vince Tyra will present an investor update on Monday, marking his first 90 days in the job. The presentation comes as activist investor Browning West seeks to replace a majority of directors on the company’s board in a move to reinstate founder Glenn Chamandy as chief executive of the clothing company.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its latest inflation reading on Tuesday morning. The consumer price index rose 2.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis in February compared with a gain of 2.9 per cent in January.

Housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will report its preliminary figures for housing starts in March on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts jumped 14 per cent to 253,468 in February as starts of multi-unit urban homes increased 20 per cent.

Federal budget

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the federal budget on Tuesday. The formal presentation of the spending plan comes after Ottawa has already made several budget-related announcements in recent days aimed at helping solve the housing crisis in the country.

Bank annual meetings

A pair of Canada’s big banks will hold their annual meetings this week and answer questions from shareholders. Bank of Montreal is set to hold its gathering on Tuesday morning, while TD Bank Group will hold its meeting on Thursday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL, TSX:TD, TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press