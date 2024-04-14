G7 countries to convene to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 14, 2024 9:53 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 9:56 am.

Canada and other G7 countries are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a potential response to Iran’s Saturday attack on Israel. 

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would convene the meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies today to coordinate a united diplomatic response to an attack he described as brazen. 

Iran launched around 300 missiles and drones at targets inside Israel on Saturday, but Israeli officials say the country and its allies were able to intercept about 99 per cent of them and sustained only minor damage. Iran has since declared the operation over. 

Canada’s political parties have been united in condemning Iran after Saturday’s offensive. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada “unequivocally condemns” the attack that further destabilizes the region that’s already embroiled in a six-month-long war between Israel and Hamas.

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said Canada must stand with Israel and work with allies to hold Iran accountable, while NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson said the attack was “yet another terrifying and reckless escalation in the Middle East.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024. 

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

3h ago

'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game
'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game

The final Toronto Raptors game of the season is happening in Miami Sunday afternoon. CityNews spoke with Gary Trent Jr. ahead of tip-off.

20m ago

Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401
Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401

Toronto emergency crews were called to the interchange of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

3h ago

