Iran and Israel have a history of enmity. What key recent events led to Iran’s assault on Israel?

An elderly Jewish man pulls his cart on a street during the dusk in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Israel on Sunday hailed its air defenses in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying the systems thwarted 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2024 4:26 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 4:42 pm.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Iran’s dramatic aerial attack on Israel follows years of enmity between the countries and marks the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel. The hostility between the countries has only worsened in the six months since Hamas launched its attack on Israel, which set off a war that continues to threaten to drag the entire region toward a broader conflict.

Here is a look at the key events leading up to Iran’s assault:

HAMAS ATTACKS ISRAEL

Oct. 7 – Thousands of Hamas-led militants storm across the border into Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking roughly 250 captive, according to Israeli authorities. The assault triggers a devastating war that has killed more than 33,700 people, mostly women and children, according to local health officials. In launching the assault, Hamas hopes other regional enemies of Israel’s will join. U.S. President Joe Biden warns Israel’s regional foes not to get involved and sends military support to the Middle East.

HEZBOLLAH JOINS THE WAR, AT A LOW LEVEL

Oct. 8 – A day after Hamas’ attack, the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah begins firing toward Israel, setting off months of low intensity but deadly cross-border fighting that displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border.

HOUTHIS STAGE ATTACKS

November – The Yemeni rebels, who are supported by Iran, launch a campaign of drone and missile attacks on shipping assets in the Red Sea beginning in November, describing their efforts as a way to pressure Israel to end the war against Hamas. They also fire missiles toward Israel, although those largely fall short or are intercepted.

ISRAEL WIDELY BLAMED FOR DAMASCUS STRIKE

Apr. 1 – Two Iranian generals with the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards are killed in the Syrian capital in a strike on an Iranian consular building that is widely blamed on Israel, although it does not publicly acknowledge it. Iran promises revenge.

IRAN LAUNCHES MAJOR AERIAL ASSAULT ON ISRAEL

April 14 – Israel says more than 300 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles are launched by Iran, an extraordinary assault that is thwarted almost entirely by Israel’s aerial defense array and a coalition of countries repelling the onslaught. While no major damage is caused, the world braces for Israel’s response.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

1m ago

Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials
Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials

A Toronto police spokesperson said an officer was assaulted by the person rescued. The circumstances leading up to the incident weren't disclosed.

3h ago

Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision

A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist were taken to hospital...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat
Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat

After a 46-win regular season, the Miami Heat still aren't in the playoffs. It'll take one more victory to get that job done. And they'll have two chances, if necessary. Thomas Bryant scored 18 points...

30m ago

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

1m ago

Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials
Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials

A Toronto police spokesperson said an officer was assaulted by the person rescued. The circumstances leading up to the incident weren't disclosed.

3h ago

Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision

A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist were taken to hospital...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat
Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat

After a 46-win regular season, the Miami Heat still aren't in the playoffs. It'll take one more victory to get that job done. And they'll have two chances, if necessary. Thomas Bryant scored 18 points...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

22h ago

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

18h ago

2:24
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes

A typical Saturday of shopping in Sydney turned to terror when a man started stabbing innocent people as he moved through a busy mall, leaving behind blood-soaked bodies. Caryn Ceolin with the attack that’s shocked a nation.

20h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
More Videos