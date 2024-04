A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

One male was found shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

SHOOTING

Lawrence Ave W & Ralph St area

4:50 pm

-reports of a shooting

-1 male shot

-police o/s

-male has been pronounced deceased on scene

-large police presence in the area

-more info to follow#GO80040

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 14, 2024

No suspect information has been released at this time.

More to come