Quebec zoo examined animal behaviour during last week’s total solar eclipse

A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. A Japanese macaque looks on at the Granby Zoo in Granby, Que., in a Jan. 17, 2024, handout photo. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taking part in an animal behaviour study and collecting data on how they reacted during the rare phenomenon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Granby Zoo, Keith Bartlett, *MANDATORY CREDIT* Keith Bartlett

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted April 14, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 6:12 am.

MONTREAL — As darkness settled during last week’s total solar eclipse, Japanese macaques turned their backs to the sun and red crowned cranes went uncharacteristically quiet.

But the Himalayan black bears just slept as if nothing was happening. 

A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday’s total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo’s research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taking part in an animal behaviour study and collecting data on how they reacted during the rare phenomenon.

Granby Zoo is located in the province’s Estrie region, which had among the best views of rare total solar eclipse in southern Quebec. While humans were enthralled, few studies have been carried out on animal reactions during the rare event.

Chelsey Paquette, conservation coordinator at Granby Zoo, about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, said the zoo jumped at the chance to be involved. A study will be published to present the findings.

“What we can take from it is that definitely luminosity does have an effect on animals and whatever data we find, the conclusions we can take from the species at the zoo can probably be extrapolated to wildlife species as well,” Paquette said. 

“It’s a rare event, so to collect data during a rare event to better understand how luminosity in the presence of the sun can influence animals is quite unique.”

Observers logged the animals’ activities over two days in the week leading up to the eclipse, between 2 and 5 p.m. during the event itself and for another two days later in the week following it. 

The reactions they saw varied.

The Japanese macaques, a monkey species native to Japan, for example, had a reaction to the eclipse that was the opposite of what the researchers anticipated.

“We expected them to be agitated and to group together and want to go to the nighttime habitats for example,” Paquette said. “But during the totality of the eclipse, it was almost like they stopped vocalizing, they stopped all their movements and they just turned their backs to the sun and were just Zen and calm.”

The Red-crowned cranes are normally quite vocal, but also went quiet when the eclipse reached totality, Paquette said.

The male red panda spent most of the afternoon walking around his enclosure in the afternoon but as soon as the eclipse came, he climbed up a tree and went and slept with the female during the entire totality, which she said was unusual.

Paquette was assigned to the Himalayan black bears.

“We thought they would probably move towards their nighttime habitat when the sun was completely covered, it was pretty much like nighttime,” Paquette said. “But the bears just continued to sleep throughout the afternoon and they didn’t really seem to be influenced by the solar eclipse.”

Tahrs, ungulates that are related to goats and sheep, normally spend their afternoons calmly resting, with half of those in the zoo usually lying down.

“But during the eclipse, actually 100 per cent of these animals were standing up, they were walking around, so this was actually quite a drastic change for them,” Paquette said.

The zoo tried to collect data on a wide range of species, including some that are typically active during the day and others that tend to be more nocturnal. One observation was that prey species had a stronger reaction to the eclipse than predator species, Paquette said.

“It’s just interesting, these little observations that we were able to make,” Paquette said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

7h ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

10h ago

Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park
Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m....

10h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night. Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at...

8h ago

Top Stories

The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

7h ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

10h ago

Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park
Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m....

10h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night. Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

7h ago

2:24
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes

A typical Saturday of shopping in Sydney turned to terror when a man started stabbing innocent people as he moved through a busy mall, leaving behind blood-soaked bodies. Caryn Ceolin with the attack that’s shocked a nation.

9h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
2:29
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek

The City of Toronto says it's cleaning up the bank of Mimico Creek after the tires were discovered under an Etobicoke bridge. David Zura explains.

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
More Videos