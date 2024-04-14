Suspect wanted in East York assault investigation

Lemarr Fields-Gabriel, 35, of no-fixed-address is wanted for aggravated assault.
Lemarr Fields-Gabriel, 35, of no-fixed-address is wanted for aggravated assault.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 14, 2024 3:52 pm.

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in connection with an assault that happened in East York early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place around 1 a.m. Sunday.

It’s alleged a man assaulted the victim before fleeing the area. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lemarr Fields-Gabriel, 35, of no-fixed-address is wanted for aggravated assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

