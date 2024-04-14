Thousands still in the dark in Ontario after high winds cause widespread outages

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 14, 2024 11:21 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 12:16 pm.

TORONTO — Hydro One says it’s still working to restore power to thousands of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.

The electricity distributor says about 5,700 customers were without power across 87 outages as of Sunday morning.

Hydro One says it has restored power to more than 135,000 customers since the high winds started on Friday evening.

It says crews are out in full force, including contractors and crews from other parts of the province, to help fix the damage.

Communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay saw the strongest winds.

Hydro One says it’s also monitoring rising water levels in parts of northeast Ontario that could require a response.

Click here to view a map of the current outages.

