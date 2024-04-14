Young Ugandans tangle in the mud. They dream of becoming professional wrestlers

Ugandan youths perform an amateur wrestling tangle in the soft mud in Kampala, Uganda Wednesday, March. 20, 2023. The open-air training sessions, complete with an announcer and a referee, imitate the pro wrestling contests the youth regularly see on television. While a pair tangles inside the ring, made with bamboo poles strung with sisal rope, others standing ringside cheer feints and muscular shows of strength. (AP Photo/Patrick Onen)

By Patrick Onen, The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2024 2:14 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 2:26 am.

MUKONO, Uganda (AP) — In a forested area outside Uganda’s capital, a few dozen youth gather around a makeshift ring to watch two amateur wrestlers tangle in the mud.

The training sessions, complete with an announcer and referee, imitate the pro wrestling contests the teens regularly see on television. Ugandan enthusiast Daniel Bumba, known in the wrestling community as Bumbash, hopes that some of these wrestlers, many of them orphans, can do well and long enough to go professional.

It is the glimmer of a dream, with little else in place. The ring is made of bamboo poles lashed together with rope. And yet the youth pay 100,000 shillings ($26) as a commitment fee for a chance to leave the poverty of this farming region. That’s the rough equivalent of 10 days’ work by an average construction laborer, a significant amount.

The 35-year-old Bumba said he has been a wrestling fan since childhood. He became what’s known as a video jockey after college, offering lively commentary and translating WWE matches into the local Luganda language for fellow viewers.

Now he’s a pioneer, known only to a small group of fans in Uganda who follow pro wrestling on TV but aspiring to make it widely popular.

The community Bumba has created, known as Soft Ground Wrestling, has won the attention of some professional wrestlers with its YouTube channel, which broadcasts some bouts.

In February, the American wrestler whose ring name is Jordynne Grace shared a video of a wrestler smashing his opponent against bamboo poles. “What are the chances we could get in touch with them and see if they want a real ring?” she wrote on the social platform X.

Some Americans earlier this year launched a GoFundMe call on behalf of Soft Ground Wrestling. The pitch has raised just over $10,000 and says Uganda’s amateur wrestlers “deserve a chance to showcase their talents to the world.”

In addition to buying a wrestling ring, any cash raised will help Soft Ground Wrestling to “continue renting out their land for the foreseeable future,” it said.

Soft Ground Wrestling pays $250 monthly to use the four-acre property.

“The dream for this place is first of all to create awareness of the game,” Bumba told The Associated Press recently. “I personally want to become a brand ambassador of wrestling in East Africa.”

A first step is a planned wrestling academy, which he sees as a benefit to many children who might otherwise be idle or trapped in crime. Many of the youth in or around the ring in this village 20 kilometers (12 miles) outside the Ugandan capital, Kampala, have long dropped out of school.

Ugandan authorities have taken note, at first with suspicion.

Arthur Asiimwe, co-founder of Soft Ground Wrestling, said security officials visited the community in March and questioned him and Bumba about their objectives. The army officers wanted to know if the group was engaging in “dubious activities” and left after watching some bouts, he said.

Many of the 100 trainees don’t have a clear idea of where wrestling might lead, though they hope to represent Uganda on a global stage. For now, some live in a dorm where they have access to weightlifting equipment. Others come from their homes to wrestle or watch.

They include some aspiring female wrestlers. They said they saw no obstacles to wrestling. There’s a sense of camaraderie with the young men. In a fundraising video posted on YouTube this year, a young woman appeals for support to have “a wrestling ring for the perfect, perfect matches” as male colleagues watch in the background.

Daphine Kisaakye, a young woman who wrestled one recent morning, said she was first exposed to it in 2019 as a domestic worker watching WWE televised fights.

“It was very amazing,” she said.

Bumba has yet to find appropriate training facilities and health insurance for participants. Injury is a concern. He said all those who intend to wrestle receive months of training from him before they are permitted to venture into the ring.

One of the wrestlers, Jordan Ainemukama, said serious injures were rare, but some members have had minor incidents.

“So far I’ve never had an injury, a serious injury … Like you have a shock and then you go to the clinic and then they prepare you like (for) two or three weeks,” he said. “Then you come back.”

Ainemukama said he now knows how to take a landing in the makeshift ring: “Our coach always tells us that, ‘Safety first.’”

Patrick Onen, The Associated Press












Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

4h ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

7h ago

Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park
Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m....

6h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night. Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at...

5h ago

Top Stories

The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

4h ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

7h ago

Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park
Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m....

6h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night. Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

4h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
2:29
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek

The City of Toronto says it's cleaning up the bank of Mimico Creek after the tires were discovered under an Etobicoke bridge. David Zura explains.

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
1:52
Defence calls final witness in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Defence calls final witness in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The defence has called its final witness in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer. Erica Natividad with more on the police officer’s testimony and what's next in the trial.

More Videos