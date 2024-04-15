58 killed by 2 weeks of floods in Tanzania

By The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 2:47 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 2:56 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Floods have killed 58 people in Tanzania during the last two weeks, the government said, as heavy rains continue in the East African country.

The coastal region was hit hardest, with 126,831 people affected, according to the government.

Government spokesperson Mobhare Matinyi said on Sunday that essential supplies including food had been distributed to those affected.

Tanzania plans to construct 14 dams to prevent flooding in future, he added.

East Africa is experiencing heavy rains, with reported flooding in neighboring Kenya killing at least 13 people so far.

Infrastructure has also been damaged and those living in flood-prone areas are being urged to move.

The rains are expected to reach their peak towards the end of this month.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

9h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m.. Fire crews say they...

4h ago

Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold
Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold

Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The...

7h ago

Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel

Dozens attended a rally held by the Toronto Jewish community on Sunday afternoon in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, to speak out against Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday. Those who...

8h ago

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

9h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m.. Fire crews say they...

4h ago

Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold
Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold

Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The...

7h ago

Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel

Dozens attended a rally held by the Toronto Jewish community on Sunday afternoon in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, to speak out against Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday. Those who...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

9h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

9h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos