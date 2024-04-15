A police officer, sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in a shootout in upstate New York, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 2:08 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 2:26 am.

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer and a sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York were shot and killed Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who also was killed, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 8 p.m. in Liverpool, about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

The Syracuse Police Department and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office were tracking a vehicle that had eluded police earlier, Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile said during a press conference.

Two Syracuse police officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle but got the license plate and tracked it to an address on Darien Drive in Liverpool. They requested assistance from the sheriff’s office after learning the suspect might be armed, Cecile said.

The officers found the vehicle at the home and saw what appeared to be guns inside the auto. They then “heard what sounded like someone manipulating a firearm from inside the residence,” Cecile said.

At least one suspect exchanged gunfire with the officers. The Syracuse officer, sheriff’s deputy and the suspect were shot and transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

All three were pronounced dead at the hospital, Cecile said.

“We lost two heroes tonight,” Cecile said.

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelly said police planned to search the house as part of the ongoing investigation.

“This is a dark day for Syracuse,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said. “This is our worst nightmare come true.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

8h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m.. Fire crews say they...

2h ago

Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold
Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold

Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The...

5h ago

Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel

Dozens attended a rally held by the Toronto Jewish community on Sunday afternoon in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, to speak out against Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday. Those who...

7h ago

