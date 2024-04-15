The Big Story

It’s raining in the Arctic. That’s … not good.

Ice floats in Slidre Fjord outside the Eureka Weather Station on Ellesmere Island, Nvt.
Ice floats in Slidre Fjord outside the Eureka Weather Station on Ellesmere Island, Nvt., on July 24, 2006. While the Arctic is better known for blankets of snow than rain clouds, new research suggests the number of rainy days in the region will roughly double by the end of this century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 15, 2024 8:05 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it can be easy, given our changing climate, not to worry much about events that aren’t extreme. It’s not flooding? No hurricanes or heat waves or wildfires? Just a little rain?! Well, we can live with that. And maybe we can, but in the Arctic, a lot of things can’t.

In recent years, snowfall has been replaced with rainfall more and more often. And sure, they’re just different types of moisture, but the impact is fascinating and profound. And has a ton of implications for both Canadians in the region, and every other creature that makes its home up there.

GUEST: Ed Struzik, writing in The Tyee

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba,...

25m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

updated

2h ago

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

14h ago

'Fire in the sky:' Canadian family in Israel says it's business as usual after attack
'Fire in the sky:' Canadian family in Israel says it's business as usual after attack

The rumbles and tremors rattling Leah Appel's Jerusalem apartment building jolted her from sleep around 1:45 on Sunday morning. Unbeknownst to her at the time, Iran had just unleashed a barrage of drones...

4h ago

Top Stories

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba,...

25m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

updated

2h ago

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

14h ago

'Fire in the sky:' Canadian family in Israel says it's business as usual after attack
'Fire in the sky:' Canadian family in Israel says it's business as usual after attack

The rumbles and tremors rattling Leah Appel's Jerusalem apartment building jolted her from sleep around 1:45 on Sunday morning. Unbeknownst to her at the time, Iran had just unleashed a barrage of drones...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

13h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

13h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos