It’s raining in the Arctic. That’s … not good.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it can be easy, given our changing climate, not to worry much about events that aren’t extreme. It’s not flooding? No hurricanes or heat waves or wildfires? Just a little rain?! Well, we can live with that. And maybe we can, but in the Arctic, a lot of things can’t.

In recent years, snowfall has been replaced with rainfall more and more often. And sure, they’re just different types of moisture, but the impact is fascinating and profound. And has a ton of implications for both Canadians in the region, and every other creature that makes its home up there.

GUEST: Ed Struzik, writing in The Tyee