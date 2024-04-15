Biden to host Iraqi leader as Mideast tensions soar, raising more questions about US troop presence

FILE - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani chairs negotiations between Iraq and the United States to end the International Coalition mission in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 27, 2024. President Joe Biden is set to host al Sudani Monday, April 15, for talks that come as tensions across the Middle East have soared over the war in Gaza and Iran's threats to retaliate for an Israeli military strike against an Iranian facility in Syria. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, Pool, File)

By Matthew Lee And Qassim Abdul-zahra, The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 12:10 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 12:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host Iraq’s leader this week for talks that come as tensions across the Middle East have soared over the war in Gaza and Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack on Israel in retaliation for an Israeli military strike against an Iranian facility in Syria.

The sharp rise in security fears has raised further questions about the viability of the two-decade American military presence in Iraq, through which portions of Iran’s Saturday drone and missile attack on Israel flew or were launched from. A U.S. Patriot battery in Irbil, Iraq, knocked down at least one Iranian ballistic missile, according to American officials.

In addition, Iranian proxies have initiated attacks against U.S. interests throughout the region from inside Iraq, making Monday’s meeting between Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani all the more critical. The talks will include a discussion of regional stability and future U.S. troop deployments but will also focus on economic, trade and energy issues that have become a major priority for Iraq’s government, according to U.S. officials.

Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are both expected to address the U.S. troop presence in meetings with al-Sudani. “It is not the primary focus of the visit … but it is almost certainly going to come up,” one senior U.S. official said last week.

The U.S. and Iraq began formal talks in January about ending the coalition created to help the Iraqi government fight the Islamic State, with some 2,000 U.S. troops remaining in the country under an agreement with Baghdad. Iraqi officials have periodically called for a withdrawal of those forces.

The two countries have a delicate relationship due in part to Iran’s considerable sway in Iraq, where a coalition of Iran-backed groups brought al-Sudani to power in October 2022.

The U.S. in recent months has urged Iraq to do more to prevent attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria that have further roiled the Middle East in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Iran’s weekend attacks on Israel through Iraqi airspace have further underscored U.S. concerns, although al-Sudani had already left Baghdad and was en route to Washington when the drones and missiles were launched.

The U.S. has also sought to apply financial pressure over Baghdad’s relationship with Tehran, restricting Iraq’s access to its own dollars in an effort to stamp out money laundering said to benefit Iran and Syria.

Most previous Iraqi prime ministers have visited Washington earlier in their tenure. Al-Sudani’s visit was delayed because of tensions between the U.S. and Iran and regional escalation, including the Gaza war and the killing of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan in a drone attack in late January. That was followed by a U.S. strike that killed a leader in the Kataib Hezbollah militia whom Washington accused of planning and participating in attacks on U.S. troops.

Al-Sudani came to power in late 2022 after a power struggle between prominent Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr and opposing Shiite factions that are close to Iran after the 2021 elections. Sadr ultimately withdrew from the political process, giving the opportunity to the remaining Shia politicians to form a government headed by al-Sudani.

Since then, al-Sudani has attempted to maintain a balancing act between Iran and America despite being seen as being close to Tehran and despite several incidents that have put his government in an embarrassing position in relation to Washington.

Early in al-Sudani’s term, a U.S. citizen, Stephen Edward Troell, was shot and killed by armed men who accosted him as he pulled up to the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district with his family. An Iraqi criminal court convicted five men last August and sentenced them to life in prison in the case, which officials described as a kidnapping gone wrong.

A few months later, Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian doctoral student at Princeton, was kidnapped while doing research in Iraq. Al-Sudani’s visit will come about a year after Tsurkov’s abduction. She is believed to be held by Kataib Hezbollah.

The senior U.S. official said Tsurkov’s case would also be raised.

“We are concerned by and closely tracking this case,” the official said. “We have strongly condemned her abduction. We’ve urged … and continue to urge senior Iraqi officials to find Elizabeth and to secure her release as soon as possible.”

Al-Sudani started his term with promises to focus on economic development and fight corruption, but his government has faced economic difficulties, including a discrepancy in the official and market exchange rates between the Iraqi dinar and the U.S. dollar.

The currency issues came in part as a result of a U.S. tightening of the dollar supply to Iraq, as part of a crackdown on money laundering and smuggling of funds to Iran. The U.S. has disallowed more than 20 Iraqi banks from dealing in dollars as part of the campaign.

The al-Sudani government recently renewed Iraq’s contract to purchase natural gas from Iran for another five years, which could lead to American displeasure.

The Iraqi prime minister will return to Iraq and meet with the Turkish president following his trip to Washington, which could finally lead to a solution to a long-running dispute over exports of oil from Kurdish areas of Iraq to Turkey. Washington has sought to get the flow of oil to resume.

___

Abdul-Zahra reported from Baghdad. Eric Tucker in Washington contributed.

Matthew Lee And Qassim Abdul-zahra, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

6h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m.. Fire crews say they...

1h ago

Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold
Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold

Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The...

3h ago

Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel

Dozens attended a rally held by the Toronto Jewish community on Sunday afternoon in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, to speak out against Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday. Those who...

5h ago

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

6h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m.. Fire crews say they...

1h ago

Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold
Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold

Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The...

3h ago

Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel

Dozens attended a rally held by the Toronto Jewish community on Sunday afternoon in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, to speak out against Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday. Those who...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

6h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
2:47
Davis Schneider's impact on and off the field
Davis Schneider's impact on and off the field

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Blue Jays' Davis Schneider's parents about seeing their child live out his childhood dream and his nice guy reputation. 
More Videos