Bill meant to improve math skills passes as Kentucky lawmakers approach end of legislative session

FILE - The Kentucky Capitol is seen, Jan. 14, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. Legislation aimed at improving the math skills of Kentucky students won final passage Monday, April 15, 2024, as lawmakers considered the final stacks of bills before concluding this year's legislative session. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Bruce Schreiner And Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 4:57 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation aimed at improving the math skills of Kentucky students won final passage Monday as lawmakers considered the final stacks of bills before concluding this year’s legislative session.

House and Senate members were serenaded with renditions of “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of Day 60 of the session, which began in early January. They wrapped up tributes to retiring lawmakers and staff before plunging into the final round of votes to send bills to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The Republican supermajority legislature will have no opportunity to consider veto overrides if the Democratic governor rejects any of the measures passed Monday. Republican lawmakers spent last Friday overriding a series of gubernatorial vetoes.

Bills gaining final passage Monday included legislation intended to provide a strong foundational education in math for Kentucky’s elementary school students. House Bill 162 aims to improve math scores by expanding training and support for teachers and hands-on intervention for students.

Republican state Rep. James Tipton, the bill’s sponsor, has called it a “significant step forward.”

“It will provide a mathematics education that ensures every student can excel,” Tipton, the House Education Committee chairman, said earlier in the legislative session. “The educational standards of the past have failed to meet the needs of many students and left many students behind.”

Another bill winning final passage Monday is a regulatory follow-up to last year’s action by lawmakers that will legalize medical marijuana in the Bluegrass State starting in 2025. Local governments and schools will be allowed to opt-out of the state program.

The follow-up bill — HB829 — did not expand the list of conditions eligible for use of medical marijuana. Beshear had urged lawmakers to broaden access to medical marijuana to include a longer list of severe health conditions. Conditions that will be eligible for medical cannabis when the program starts include cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy, chronic nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Republican state Rep. Jason Nemes, a leading supporter of legalizing medical cannabis, signaled Monday that the medical cannabis program is on track to begin at the start of next year. The program had faced a new challenge when the Senate put language in its version of the main state budget bill that would have set conditions to unlock funding to oversee the program. Nemes said that language was changed in the final version of the budget approved by legislative leaders and later by the full legislature.

“I think it’s going to go forward,” Nemes said Monday. “The language that was in the Senate version of the budget was changed substantially. We still have the protections in place, but it will not be a poison pill, if you will. So I feel good about this. In Jan. 1, 2025, people who qualify will be able to get this medication.”

Bruce Schreiner And Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

