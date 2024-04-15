Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 21-27:

April 21: Actor Elaine May is 92. Singer Iggy Pop is 77. Actor Patti LuPone is 75. Actor Tony Danza is 73. Actor James Morrison (“24”) is 70. Actor Andie MacDowell is 66. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 65. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 65. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 61. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 58. Actor Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” ″Providence”) is 56. Actor Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) is 55. Singer Glen Hansard is 54. Comedian Rob Riggle is 54. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 54. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory Of A Deadman is 46. Actor James McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” ″The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 45. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like a Man”) is 42. Actor Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”) is 36. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 33. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 27.

April 22: Actor Jack Nicholson is 87. Singer Mel Carter is 85. Country singer Cleve Francis is 79. Director John Waters is 78. Singer Peter Frampton is 74. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 73. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 70. Actor Ryan Stiles (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 65. Comedian-turned media mogul Byron Allen is 63. Actor Chris Makepeace is 60. Guitarist Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise is 58. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Good Wife,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 58. Actor Sheryl Lee (“Twin Peaks”) is 57. TV personality Sherri Shepherd (“The View”) is 57. Country singer Heath Wright of Ricochet is 57. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 53. Actor Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) is 53. Bassist Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down is 50. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 45. Actor Malcolm Barrett (TV’s “Timeless”) is 44. Actor Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire,” “Smallville”) is 42. Actor Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) is 39. Actor Amber Heard is 38. Drummer Tripp Howell of LANCO is 35. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is 34.

April 23: Actor Lee Majors (“Six Million Dollar Man”) is 85. Actor Blair Brown is 77. Actor Joyce DeWitt (“Three’s Company”) is 75. Actor James Russo is 71. Director Michael Moore is 70. Actor Judy Davis is 69. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 64. Actor Craig Sheffer (“One Tree Hill,” ″Into the West”) is 64. Comedian George Lopez is 63. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (“The Resident,” “Providence”) is 57. Drummer Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray is 56. Guitarist Tim Womack of Sons of the Desert is 56. Actor Scott Bairstow (“Party of Five”) is 54. Actor John Lutz (“30 Rock”) is 51. Musicians Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National are 48. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is 47. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 47. Actor Kal Penn (“House M.D.,” “Harold and Kumar”) is 47. Singer Taio Cruz is 41. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire”) is 40. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War On Drugs is 37. Actor Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 34. Actor Matthew Underwood (“Zoey 101”) is 34. Model Gigi Hadid is 29. Musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet are 28. Actor Charlie Rowe (“Salvation”) is 28.

April 24: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 90. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 82. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 81. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 79. Singer Ann Peebles is 77. Actor Eric Bogosian is 71. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 70. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 69. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 67. Actor Glenn Morshower (“24”) is 65. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 61. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 60. Actor Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” ″Amistad”) is 60. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 57. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 56. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Actor Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 55. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 55. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 53. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 51. Actor Derek Luke (“Madea Goes To Jail,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 50. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“12 Strong,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 47. Actor Rebecca Mader (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Lost”) is 47. Actor Reagan Gomez (“Queen Sugar,” ″The Parent ’Hood”) is 44. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 44. Actor Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 43. Singer-TV personality Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 42. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 40. Country singer Carly Pearce is 34. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 32. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 32. Actor Doc Shaw (“House of Payne,” “The Suite Life on Deck”) is 32. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Liv and Maddie,” ″Rent: Live”) is 30.

April 25: Actor Al Pacino is 84. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 79. Actor Talia Shire is 79. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 79. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 77. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 70. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 60. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 60. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 59. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 59. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 57. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 55. Actor Renee Zellweger is 55. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Almost Famous”) is 54. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 54. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 49. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ″Life As We Know It”) is 47. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 44. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio,” “Sonny With A Chance”) is 28. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 15.

April 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 91. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 86. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 86. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 66. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 64. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 63. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 63. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 62. Actor Jet Li is 61. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 60. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ″The King of Queens”) is 59. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 58. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 57. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 56. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 54. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 53. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 53. Actor Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 53. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 52. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 48. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 47. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 47. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 47. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 47. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black,” ″Weeds”) is 46. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike and Molly”) is 45. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and The Furious”) is 44. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 44. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 44. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike, “Step Up”) is 44. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 40. Actor Aaron Meeks (”Soul Food”) is 38. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 37.

April 27: Actor Anouk Aimee (“A Man and a Woman”) is 92. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 76. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 75. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 75. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 73. Singer Sheena Easton is 65. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 62. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 59. Singer Mica Paris is 55. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 52. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 52. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 48. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 46. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 46. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 45. Bassist Joseph Pope III of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 45. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 42. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 41. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 40. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 39. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ″Doctor Who”) is 38. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 38. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 37. Singer Lizzo is 36. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 35.

