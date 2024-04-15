Germany’s Scholz calls for fair competition and warns against dumping during China visit

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Bosch Hydrogen Powertrain Systems (Chongqing) Co., Ltd. in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday, April 14, 2024. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in China on a visit focused on the increasingly tense economic relationship between the sides and differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP) Xinhua

By The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 6:58 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 8:26 am.

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for fair competition in trade relations with China while warning about dumping and overproduction as he spoke to students in Shanghai on Monday.

Scholz is visiting China against the background of looming EU tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and other trade-related tensions. The two countries are also split over how to handle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The one thing that must always be clear is that competition must be fair,” Scholz told students at Tongji University in Shanghai, according to German news agency dpa.

“Of course we would like our companies to have no restrictions, but conversely we behave exactly how we are demanding here,” he said, adding there must be no dumping or overproduction.

The European Union is mulling tariffs to protect its producers against cheaper Chinese electrical vehicle imports, which some fear will flood the European market.

The head of Germany’s auto industry association, the VDA, expressed opposition to such tariffs ahead of Scholz’s visit. Hildegard Müller told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in comments published Saturday the tariffs would not help the European and German auto industries and instead “could quickly have a negative effect in a trade conflict.”

“Current business with China secures a large number of jobs here in Germany,” Müller said.

Scholz made comparisons to reservations years ago when Japanese and Korean automakers entered the German market.

“There was great agitation in the newspapers: ‘Now the Japanese cars will come and clean up’ — nonsense,” he told the Tongji University students. He said there are German cars in China that were made with Chinese manufacturers, and at some point there would also be Chinese cars in Germany and Europe.

Scholz began his three-day China trip on Sunday in the industrial hub of Chongqing, where he and his delegation of ministers and business executives visited a partially German-funded company and other sites in the vast city, which is a production base for China’s auto and other industries.

He is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday in Beijing before returning to Berlin later in the day.

Scholz is expected to question Xi about China’s support for Russia’s economy two years into Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to his arrival, the German leader posted on social platform X that he had discussed the “massive” Russian air attacks on civilian energy infrastructure with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, and declared that Berlin would “stand unbreakably by Ukraine’s side.”

China has refused to criticize Russia’s aggression. Beijing maintains trade relations with Moscow, and the two nations carry out joint military drills. A U.S. intelligence report last week found China has increased equipment sales to Russia to help in its war effort against Ukraine.

Berlin is also worried about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a self-ruled island 130 kilometers (80 miles) off of China’s coast that Beijing claims as its own.

Scholz told students in Shanghai that borders “must not be moved by force.”

“We should not be afraid of our neighbors,” he said, emphasizing the importance of international institutions such as the World Trade Organization.

Despite the political and trade frictions, China was Germany’s top trading partner for the eighth straight year in 2023, with 254.1 billion euros ($271 billion) in goods and services exchanged between the sides, slightly more than what Germany traded with the U.S. but a 15.5% contraction from the year before.

This is Scholz’s second trip to China since he became chancellor in late 2021. His previous visit was in November 2022 and essentially was a one-day trip because of the strict COVID restrictions still in place at the time.

It is his first visit since the German government last year presented its China strategy, which met with criticism from Beijing. Premier Li and a delegation of senior officials visited Berlin in June.

___

Associated Press writers Simina Mistreanu in Taipei, Taiwan, and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba,...

27m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

updated

2h ago

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

14h ago

'Fire in the sky:' Canadian family in Israel says it's business as usual after attack
'Fire in the sky:' Canadian family in Israel says it's business as usual after attack

The rumbles and tremors rattling Leah Appel's Jerusalem apartment building jolted her from sleep around 1:45 on Sunday morning. Unbeknownst to her at the time, Iran had just unleashed a barrage of drones...

4h ago

