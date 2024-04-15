In the news today: Life returns to normal in Israel after Iran attack

FILE - Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. Israel says more than 300 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles are launched by Iran, an extraordinary assault that is thwarted almost entirely by Israel’s aerial defense array and a coalition of countries repelling the onslaught. (AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg, File)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

‘Fire in the sky:’ Canadian family in Israel says it’s business as usual after attack

The rumbles and tremors rattling Leah Appel’s Jerusalem apartment building jolted her from sleep at around 1:45 on Sunday morning. Iran had just unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles at targets inside Israel. Appel, a Montreal native who moved to Israel with her husband after the October 7th attack on that country, says Iran’s weekend offensive was unlike anything she had ever experienced in Canada. The sound of warning sirens soon prompted the Appels and their two children to grab bags prepacked with food and clothing and troop down to the apartment’s bomb shelter.

Canada carbon rebates flow to some today

The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces will receive the first of four instalments today if they filed their 2023 taxes by March 15. Those who filed their taxes since March 15 will see their first instalment on May 15, while those who file after today will wait until June or July. Ottawa also has just launched a new online estimator that shows how much you should get from the rebates.

Tips on reducing auto insurance premiums

Many drivers are facing higher insurance costs as vehicle thefts run rampant, but experts say there are ways to help reduce premiums. When buying a car, drivers should be aware that frequently stolen vehicles such as Honda CR-Vs and Ford F150s may come with a higher insurance premium or surcharge. Whatever vehicle you drive, some insurance companies are asking car owners to install an aftermarket tracking device called a “tag” system as a precaution. Some insurance companies are also offering discounts or reimbursing the partial costs of a tag, which can cost a few hundred dollars.

Immigration debate too politicized: business group

The head of a major employers group says the latest spat between Quebec and Ottawa over immigration is based on politics and not the reality of the labour market. Karl Blackburn, president and C-E-O of the Conseil du patronat du Québec, says politicians are unfairly blaming immigrants for shortages of housing, daycare spaces and teachers, when the real problem is government failure to invest in those areas. Blackburn’s comments come as Quebec Premier François Legault is threatening to hold a “referendum” on immigration if the federal government doesn’t take rapid action to stem the rising number of temporary immigrants, which include foreign workers, international students and refugee claimants.

Sharp rise in OD deaths demand better policies for those in their 20s, 30s: study

A new study calls for targeted harm-reduction policies after finding a quarter of deaths among people in their 20s and 30s were due to opioids in 2021. Researchers from the University of Toronto say the annual number of opioid-related deaths doubled in Canada to 6,200 between 2019 and the end of 2021. They note dramatic increases among 30-year-olds on the Prairies — rising five-fold in Manitoba, nearly tripling in Saskatchewan and jumping more than two-and-a-half times in Alberta. Researchers note the surge coincided with pandemic public health measures that reduced access to harm reduction programs and imposed border restrictions that may have increased toxicity in the drug supply.

Life returns to normal in Israel after Iran attack

Here’s what else we’re watching …
 

The Canadian Press

Israeli Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tomer Neuberg

