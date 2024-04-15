Judge orders Alberta to produce massive trove of coal documents after four-year fight

A section of the eastern slopes south west of Longview, Alta., Wednesday, June 16, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 1:06 pm.

A judge is ordering the Alberta government to produce a massive trove of documents concerning its efforts to encourage coal mining in the province’s Rocky Mountains.

The ruling comes in response to an attempt by the United Conservative government to block the release of the documents to a group of southern Alberta ranchers.

In his decision, the judge sharply criticizes the government’s secrecy, saying its approach makes the public’s right to information on important decisions “largely illusory.”

It says the government took a casual approach to the request and tried to use delay tactics to stymie the documents’ release.

Laura Laing, one of the ranchers involved in the four-year fight, says she and her colleagues want to understand how the government suddenly chose to revoke a policy in 2020 that had protected the Rockies from open-pit coal mines for decades.

Alberta Energy did not immediately provide comment on the decision.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

2h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

2h ago

Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says
Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says

The federal government is set to unveil its budget on Tuesday, and along with billions in spending promises already made, experts are predicting the fiscal plan will come with more taxes. Finance Minister...

38m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

2h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

2h ago

Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says
Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says

The federal government is set to unveil its budget on Tuesday, and along with billions in spending promises already made, experts are predicting the fiscal plan will come with more taxes. Finance Minister...

38m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

4h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

18h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos