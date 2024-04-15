Judge orders psych evaluation for Illinois man charged in 4 killings

By The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 7:04 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 7:12 pm.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a northern Illinois man charged with killing four people and injuring seven others by stabbing, beating and driving over them.

Winnebago County Judge Debra Schafer ordered the evaluation for Christian Soto when the 22-year-old man appeared in court by video link for a scheduled arraignment on charges of first-degree murder.

Soto’s arraignment now is scheduled for May 17.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said the case would go before a grand jury on Friday.

Telephone and email messages seeking comment were left Monday for Soto’s attorney, Glenn Jazwiec.

Authorities have said Soto was behind a series of frenzied attacks on March 27 at multiple addresses in a Rockford neighborhood, but they haven’t determined a motive.

The Winnebago County coroner has identified those killed as 63-year-old Romona Schupbach; 23-year-old Jacob Schupbach; 49-year-old Jay Larson; and 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has said Soto told police after his arrest that he had smoked marijuana with Jacob Schupbach and believed the drugs “were laced with an unknown narcotic” that made him paranoid.

Soto first fatally stabbed Schupbach and his mother, then he beat, stabbed and used a truck to run over Larson, who was working as a mail carrier, authorities said. He next wounded three people inside one home, and beat Newcomb, her sister and a friend with a baseball bat inside another home, according to authorities. The attacks happened within a matter of minutes.

Winnebago County sheriff deputies arrested Soto as he fled from another home where he had stabbed a woman but had been slowed down by a driver who stopped to intervene, authorities said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules
Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules

A federal court has paved the way for Highway 413 to be paved without the stumbling block of a major environmental assessment. A joint release Monday by the province of Ontario and federal government...

1h ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

4h ago

Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Detective...

1h ago

Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released
Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released

Toronto police have identified the victim who was killed in a daylight shooting in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Top Stories

Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules
Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules

A federal court has paved the way for Highway 413 to be paved without the stumbling block of a major environmental assessment. A joint release Monday by the province of Ontario and federal government...

1h ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

4h ago

Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Detective...

1h ago

Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released
Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released

Toronto police have identified the victim who was killed in a daylight shooting in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

10h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.
2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos