Lawsuit asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike down governor’s 400-year veto

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks prior to President Joe Biden's appearance at an event about canceling student debt, Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Madison Area Technical College Truax campus in Madison, Wis. Attorneys with Wisconsin's largest business lobbying group asked the state Supreme Court on Monday, April 15, to strike down Evers' use of a partial veto to lock in a school funding increase for the next 400 years. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 3:55 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 4:13 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —

Attorneys with Wisconsin’s largest business lobbying group asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to strike down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ use of a partial veto to lock in a school funding increase for the next 400 years.

The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Litigation Center filed the petition on behalf of two taxpayers. It will be up to the liberal-controlled Supreme Court to decide whether to hear the case before it goes through lower courts, which is where cases typically start.

At issue is a partial veto Evers made of the state budget in July that increased how much revenue K-12 public schools can raise per student by $325 a year until 2425. Evers took language that originally applied the $325 increase for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years and instead vetoed the “20” and the hyphen to make the end date 2425, more than four centuries from now.

Wisconsin governors, both Republican and Democratic, have long used the broad partial veto power to reshape the state budget. It’s an act of gamesmanship between the governor and Legislature, as lawmakers try to craft bills in a way that are largely immune from creative vetoes.

But the lawsuit contends that Evers exceeded his veto authority and his action was unconstitutional.

“The law is clear,” said WMC Litigation Center Deputy Director Nathan Kane in a statement. “Voters and their elected legislators are the ones empowered to increases taxes, no one else.”

Evers’ spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, responded to the lawsuit by saying that “Republicans and their allies will stop at nothing to take away resources from our kids and our public schools.” She did not address claims in the lawsuit that the governor’s actions were unconstitutional.

Wisconsin’s partial veto power was created by a 1930 constitutional amendment, but it’s been weakened over the years, including in reaction to vetoes made by former governors.

Voters adopted constitutional amendments in 1990 and 2008 that took away the ability to strike individual letters to make new words — the “Vanna White” veto — and the power to eliminate words and numbers in two or more sentences to create a new sentence — the “Frankenstein” veto. Numerous court decisions have also narrowed the governor’s veto power, which has drawn bipartisan support and criticism for decades.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, then controlled by conservatives, undid three of Evers’ partial vetoes in 2020, but a majority of justices did not issue clear guidance on what was allowed. Two justices did say that partial vetoes can’t be used to create new policies.

The latest lawsuit contends that Evers’ partial veto is barred under the 1990 constitutional amendment adopted by voters.

“No Wisconsin governor has the authority to strike individual letters or digits to form a new word or number, except when reducing appropriations,” WMC Litigation Center Executive Director Scott Rosenow said in a statement.

The lawsuit asks the court to strike down Evers’ partial veto and declare that the state constitution forbids the governor from striking digits to create a new year or to remove language to create a longer duration than the one approved by the Legislature.

The Wisconsin Senate voted in September to override the veto, but the Assembly did not take it up. Republicans have a two-thirds majority in the Senate, which is needed to override a veto, but they don’t have enough votes in the Assembly without Democratic support. Republicans in January proposed a constitutional amendment to forbid the governor from using a partial veto to increase any tax or fee.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

1h ago

'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it
'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it

Fix it, or nix it? That's the question Toronto city council will debate this week as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the disastrous spring rollout of the Vacant Home Tax. The tax was...

2h ago

Crews douse fire on 12th floor of apartment at Maple Leaf Square
Crews douse fire on 12th floor of apartment at Maple Leaf Square

Toronto Fire crews doused a blaze on the 12th floor of a highrise in Maple Leaf Square on Monday afternoon that closed roads in the area. No injuries were reported. Crews rushed to 14 York St. at...

1h ago

TTC union takes 'first step towards strike action' in negotiations with transit agency
TTC union takes 'first step towards strike action' in negotiations with transit agency

The union that represents nearly 12,000 operating and maintenance staff at the TTC say they have taken the first step towards strike action amid negotiations with the transit agency. The Amalgamated...

15m ago

Top Stories

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

1h ago

'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it
'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it

Fix it, or nix it? That's the question Toronto city council will debate this week as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the disastrous spring rollout of the Vacant Home Tax. The tax was...

2h ago

Crews douse fire on 12th floor of apartment at Maple Leaf Square
Crews douse fire on 12th floor of apartment at Maple Leaf Square

Toronto Fire crews doused a blaze on the 12th floor of a highrise in Maple Leaf Square on Monday afternoon that closed roads in the area. No injuries were reported. Crews rushed to 14 York St. at...

1h ago

TTC union takes 'first step towards strike action' in negotiations with transit agency
TTC union takes 'first step towards strike action' in negotiations with transit agency

The union that represents nearly 12,000 operating and maintenance staff at the TTC say they have taken the first step towards strike action amid negotiations with the transit agency. The Amalgamated...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

7h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

21h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos