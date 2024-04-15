Liberals to explain how they will foot the bill for new spending in Tuesday’s budget

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland tries on a pair of shoes from direct-to-consumer footwear company Maguire during a pre-budget photo op in her office in Ottawa, Monday, April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 2:11 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 2:24 pm.

Chrystia Freeland donned fresh footwear for the benefit of the cameras today — a long-standing tradition the day before the finance minister presents the federal budget.

The Liberals have made no secret of their plans to focus on housing and affordability, so the only details left to disclose on Tuesday could well be how Ottawa plans to pay for everything.

Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have spent the better part of the last three weeks doling out budget details in a string of announcements from coast to coast.

Trudeau is also set to deliver a pre-budget speech later today to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Ottawa.

Both have sidestepped questions about how the government will fund billions in promised new spending, as Ottawa aims to help build nearly four million new homes in the next six years.

They have only said there will be no tax increases on the “middle class,” without confirming the fate of businesses or wealthier income earners.

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

2m ago

'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it
'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it

Fix it, or nix it? That's the question Toronto city council will debate this week as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the disastrous spring rollout of the Vacant Home Tax. The tax was...

1h ago

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

3h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

4h ago

