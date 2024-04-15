Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 4:41 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 4:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,740.20, down 159.79 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $49.60 on 10.4 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $46.53 on 9.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 35 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $77.94 on 8.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 67 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $134.99 on 8.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 51 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $28.34 on 6.7 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $2.19, or 2.01 per cent, to $106.85 on 6.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Energy. Up $2.18, or 5.33 per cent, to $43.12. Parkland Corp. rejected a call by its largest shareholder to consider a potential sale of the business. It’s the latest development in Parkland’s months-long dispute with Simpson Oil, which owns about 20 per cent of Parkland shares but no longer has a seat on the fuel retailer’s board after the resignation of two Simpson-nominated directors in December. Simpson did not provide a reason for the resignations at the time, but last week sent a letter to Parkland’s board calling on it to immediately “commence a review of strategic alternatives, including a potential transition of the company to new ownership.” Parkland shot back late Sunday night, saying the current call for a strategic review is an attempt by Simpson “to circumvent established corporate governance without considering the interests of all shareholders.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules
Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules

A federal court has paved the way for Highway 413 to be paved without the stumbling block of a major environmental assessment. A joint release Monday by the province of Ontario and federal government...

29m ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

2h ago

Criminal lawyer weighs in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Criminal lawyer weighs in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Detective...

9m ago

Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released
Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released

Toronto police have identified the victim who was killed in a daylight shooting in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports...

22m ago

