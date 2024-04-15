Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,740.20, down 159.79 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $49.60 on 10.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $46.53 on 9.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 35 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $77.94 on 8.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 67 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $134.99 on 8.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 51 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $28.34 on 6.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $2.19, or 2.01 per cent, to $106.85 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Energy. Up $2.18, or 5.33 per cent, to $43.12. Parkland Corp. rejected a call by its largest shareholder to consider a potential sale of the business. It’s the latest development in Parkland’s months-long dispute with Simpson Oil, which owns about 20 per cent of Parkland shares but no longer has a seat on the fuel retailer’s board after the resignation of two Simpson-nominated directors in December. Simpson did not provide a reason for the resignations at the time, but last week sent a letter to Parkland’s board calling on it to immediately “commence a review of strategic alternatives, including a potential transition of the company to new ownership.” Parkland shot back late Sunday night, saying the current call for a strategic review is an attempt by Simpson “to circumvent established corporate governance without considering the interests of all shareholders.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

