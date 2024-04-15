New Gildan CEO Vince Tyra updates investors on priorities amid leadership battle

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 5:08 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 5:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc.’s new CEO Vince Tyra gave an update to investors three months into his time leading the company as shareholder infighting over his hiring continues.

Tyra outlined his strategic priorities for the company, with a focus on driving growth at the Montreal-based clothing manufacturer. 

His priorities include strengthening Gildan’s market position and brand awareness, and growing the company’s market share internationally. 

“I believe we are starting a new and exciting era at Gildan,” said Tyra. 

Gildan has been embroiled in controversy ever since it announced that long-time CEO and co-founder Glenn Chamandy was being replaced by Tyra. The company has said Chamandy had no credible long-term strategy and had lost the board’s confidence. 

But several of the company’s investors have criticized the company for the move and are calling for Chamandy’s return. 

Those investors include the company’s largest shareholder, Jarislowsky Fraser, which as of the end of 2023 owned 7.05 per cent of Gildan shares. 

Other investors calling for change at Gildan include Browning West, which as of April 1 had 5.12 per cent; and Turtle Creek Asset Management, which had 2.56 per cent at the end of 2023. 

Earlier in April, Browning West released a plan to cut costs at Gildan and grow its market share. The plan would include shifting production of fashion basics products from Honduras to Bangladesh and using excess capacity in Honduras for fleece production.

Gildan said last month that it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider a “non-binding expression of interest” from an unnamed potential purchaser and contact other potential bidders.

But Browning West and Turtle Creek have said the current board cannot be trusted to oversee a sale of the company.

In previous statements, Chamandy has defended his leadership at Gildan, and has said he presented a comprehensive long-range plan in October that showed meaningful growth prospects for Gildan over the next five years.

The clothing manufacturer saw profits rise in its fourth quarter to US$153.3 million, up from US$83.9 million a year earlier. 

On the first earnings call since taking the top role, Tyra gave few specifics about changes he’d like to make at the company. 

“In terms of nailing down the long-term strategy, I think that’ll come as 2024 develops,” he said on the Feb. 21 call. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

