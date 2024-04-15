Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in UK

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, right, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, on April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. Prince Harry’s fight for police protection in the U.K. has received another setback. A judge on Monday, April 15, 2024 rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after he quit as a working member of the royal family. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 12:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

The long-running legal battle began more than four years ago when Harry challenged the panel’s decision, arguing that he and his family still needed an armed security detail because of hostility directed toward him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on social media and relentless hounding by the news media.

But High Court Judge Peter Lane ruled in February that the panel’s decision, which provides for “bespoke” security on an as-needed basis, wasn’t unlawful, irrational or unjustified.

“Insofar as the case-by-case approach may otherwise have caused difficulties, they have not been shown to be such as to overcome the high hurdle so as to render the decision-making irrational,” Lane wrote in his 51-page ruling.

In most cases, U.K. plaintiffs don’t have an automatic right to appeal and they must seek permission from the original court before doing so.

The High Court said Monday it had rejected Harry’s initial bid for permission to appeal. However, he can now seek permission directly from the Court of Appeal.

Top Stories

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

2h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

2h ago

Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says
Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says

The federal government is set to unveil its budget on Tuesday, and along with billions in spending promises already made, experts are predicting the fiscal plan will come with more taxes. Finance Minister...

37m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

3h ago

